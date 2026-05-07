Education – As youth job market tightens, Ara opens mid-year door for study

Source: Ara Institute of Canterbury



With the job market tightening for young people, Ara Institute of Canterbury is at this week’s Tahatū Careers Expo New Zealand with timely news: the 2026 study window is still wide open.

Second-semester places remain available across Level 1-6 programmes – news that has been cutting through on the expo floor and in school visits to thousands of Canterbury high schoolers this week.

As commentators and economic forecasters warn unemployment could climb further, Ara’s Community and Outreach Manager Blair Kaad said the timing of the message mattered.

Level 1-6 programmes open for second semester can provide exactly the circuit-breaker many are looking for – especially in small, supportive classroom environments,” he said. “Ourcan provide exactly the circuit-breaker many are looking for – especially in small, supportive classroom environments,” he said.

“Whether it’s building confidence, gaining a quick qualification to open up job opportunities or ticking off entry requirements to get a head start before 2027, these pathways are genuine gamechangers,” he said.

Ara’s Outreach team has spent the week visiting Christchurch Girls’ High, Christchurch Boys’ High, St Andrew’s College and Darfield High before converging on Wolfbrook Arena for the annual careers expo.

At every stop the same question comes up: what do I do next?

Foundation programmes, certificates and diplomas are proving especially relevant for learners who need a stepping stone into degree study, or who are realising a qualification may be the smarter move right now than another job application.

Expo-goers Hailey and Karissa stopped in at the Ara stand to firm up their options as they near completion of YMCA foundation courses. Both said that in a tough job market, staying with study made the most sense.

“I’m looking into both hospitality and health science options for the second semester as I want to keep busy,” Hailey said. “The job market is so tough even going door to door with your CV, it’s almost impossible to find work right now.”

Karissa agreed. “I’m finding out about all the trades – but I’m definitely leaning towards electrician training. There are mid-year intakes which will start straight after my foundation study.”

Middleton Grange Careers advisor Fiona Wilson said the careers expo was a great “one-stop” for ākonga (students) from every stage – from Year 12s gathering ideas through to Year 13s looking for immediate next steps.

“For many it’s a first realisation that a mid-year intake in a vocational setting could fit the bill. A day like today means a world of new options can open up,” Wilson said.

The Tahatū Careers Expo NZ, rebranded this year through a partnership with the Tertiary Education Commission’s Tahatū Career Navigator, attracts thousands of ākonga, parents and career advisors.

Open Day on the central city campus in August. While there on Thursday and Friday, Ara’s team were also taking the opportunity to encourage ākonga and their whānau to check outon the central city campus in August.

“That way they can experience the difference of Ara themselves,” Kaad said.

“Seeing smaller classes, support services and hands on learning in action gives a true taste of campus life with us. That’s often when it really clicks.”

For many the mid-year period is becoming an increasingly important decision-making moment – and one Ara’s team is keen to help with.

“For us it’s not a one size fits all. The right next step can simply begin with a conversation and the knowledge that it’s not too late to start something meaningful this year,” Kaad said.