Health – Government must respond to the impacts of climate change on mental health and wellbeing

Source: Te Hiringa Mahara – Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission



Te Hiringa Mahara is calling on the Government to explicitly recognise and address the mental health and wellbeing impacts climate change is having on New Zealanders, following the release of the Climate Change Commission’s latest report.

Aotearoa New Zealand has experienced significant extreme weather events in recent years, and we can expect mental distress and harm from problematic substance use to increase after future events.

These events take a heavy toll on people and communities, and the impacts can last well beyond the initial emergency.

“Mental health support must be included as essential to climate response and recovery,” says Te Hiringa Mahara Chief Executive, Karen Orsborn.

“Support for those already facing inequities, such as people and whānau with lived experience of distress, is critical. Further, timely access to mental health and addiction services should be provided for as long as needed, without a real- or implied-time limit.

“Of course, recovery requires more than services. Communities need support to reconnect and re-establish daily life. This includes resourcing local community organisations, especially marae, and restoring the social infrastructure that helps people stay connected.

“Our research with young people has highlighted the toll that climate change has on their wellbeing.

“Uncertainty about the future, worry about the impacts of climate change, and a lack of empowerment to improve the future all impact on the mental health of young people.

“As well as preparing for crises caused by climate change, it is vital that government shows strong action towards limiting the impacts of climate change if it is to support young people to have hope, and better mental health and wellbeing,” says Ms Orsborn.