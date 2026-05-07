Double duty paying off for Auckland FC’s Liam Gillion

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Shane Wenzlick / Phototek.nz

Auckland FC v Adelaide United

Semi-final first leg

Mt Smart Stadium, 6pm Saturday 9 May

Live updates on RNZ.co.nz

Footballer Liam Gillion is in a unique position two years into his professional playing career with his hometown club.

Gillion has played 18 times in Auckland FC colours this season. He has appeared twice as often for the club’s OFC Pro League team (12 games) as he has the A-League team.

But as both teams approach finals football in their respective competitions, Gillion and teenager Luka Vicelich, could become the first players to be part of silverware-winning campaigns in both competitions in the same season.

Last season, before OFC Pro League existed, Gillion started 11 times for the A-League team, mostly in the first half of the season, before nearly getting half an hour off the bench in both semi-final games.

This season Gillion has made sporadic appearances in the A-League for a total of 97 minutes across five regular season games. On Saturday, as Auckland held off Melbourne City with a win on penalties in the Elimination Final, he came off the bench for 29 minutes of game time and scored in the penalty shootout.

He was subbed on in the first minute of extra time in the must-win match, to get him the most minutes he had played in the A-League since November.

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

By contrast, the 23-year-old played 893 minutes and scored five goals in the Pro League as Auckland dominated the first part of the new competition.

Gillion said it was a joint decision between him and the two teams’ coaches that he would spend time with the Pro League team.

“I was pretty keen to get some [minutes] back in my legs and I hadn’t played full 90 for a long time. [The coaches] sort of approached me and I was happy to do it – I was excited.

“I think getting some minutes and games under my belt gives me a bit of confidence. When you have a bit of confidence you play better, so I think it’s definitely good to get some minutes under my belt, and goals.”

Being on the outer with the A-League side earlier this season was “tough”.

“Every footballer wants to be playing, but especially when the team’s doing well you’re just out here training, trying to get better and trying to earn your spot.”

Gillion is too old to play in Auckland’s reserve team and A-League coach Steve Corica said the Pro League had helped the midfielder “a lot”.

“It’s built his confidence back up,” Corica said.

“You can tell when he’s come on now, he’s back to himself. He’s positive, creating opportunities.”

Gillion was a fan favourite with the club’s supporter group The Port, and Corica also liked what he saw but wanted more from Gillion.

“It’s good to be exciting, but you also need to have an end product.

“I think he has that end product, I’ve seen it before, he’s just got to be more confident in front of goals and a bit more consistent.”

Brett Phibbs / www.photosport.nz

Moving between different teams, with different head coaches and game plans, is a challenge for Gillion but a welcome one for a player who spent five seasons as an amateur in the senior domestic competition in New Zealand.

“At first I didn’t really know the Pro League boys as much, but I think as the games went on I got to know them a bit better and got more chemistry with them,” Gillion said.

“They play quite a similar style to how Steve plays and I think it’s not too hard to switch between.”

The Pro League continues in Auckland this week but Gillion was not playing on Wednesday when his side lost to South Melbourne and will also miss Saturday afternoon’s clash against Bula which kicks off three and a half hours before Auckland’s first leg of the A-League semi-finals against Adelaide United.

“Obviously I wish I could be playing and helping out the boys. But I will be supporting the boys and hoping to get good results from there.”

For a player who comes off contract next month he said he “had plenty to prove” for the remainder of the season and in a finals campaign is a good place to do it.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand