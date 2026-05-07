Drugs, guns and plywood – man arrested for midnight movements

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Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Inspector Matenga Gray, Area Commander Manawatu

A man is in court this morning following a Police stop which found him in possession of a pistol, drugs and a large amount of cash.

Just after 11.30pm last night, Police were patrolling on Hobson Street in Feilding and observed a man loading plywood onto a trailer parked on the roadside.

While talking to the man, Police noticed and located a pistol in the driver’s footwell of the vehicle, which resulted in the officers conducting a search.

The male was detained, and police located methamphetamine, drug utensils, ecstasy tablets, and a quantity of cannabis.

A subsequent search of the man located approximately $4,000 in cash strapped to his leg.

The pistol, which was secured in a holster, was later confirmed to be an imitation firearm.

A 42-year-old local man is due in Palmerston North District Court today, charged with unlawfully possess an imitation firearm, possess methamphetamine, possess drug utensils, possess cannabis plant and ecstasy, and fails to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI