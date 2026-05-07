Man charged with mudering Ruatiti couple

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

SUPPLIED

A 30-year-old is facing murder charges in relation to the December deaths of Brendon and Trina Cole.

The bodies of 56-year-old Brendon Leigh Cole and 54-year-old Trina Michelle Cole were found at a rural property in Ruatiti, west of Ruapehu, on 13 December.

On Thursday, Detective Inspector Gerard Bouterey said the arrest represented a “significant milestone” in the investigation.

“While this is great result, considerable work remains and investigators will continue to pursue all outstanding lines of enquiry.

“We acknowledge that there are members of the public who may have information relevant to this investigation that has not been shared with us.

“We strongly encourage anyone who has information or knowledge of this incident, including the events, movements, or items involved, to contact us if they have not yet done so.”

During the investigation, police had determined that a semi-automatic shotgun was missing from the Coles’ address.

It has yet to be located, with investigators believing it has likely been modified – with the end of the barrel cut down.

Bouterey said finding this firearm remained a priority.

A search of the Murumuru Road scene continues, he said.

“We want to reassure the community that this investigation is ongoing and remains active.

“The cooperation shown by the community has been invaluable during our investigation, and we thank them for their support.

“We continue to follow all lines of enquiry and carefully assess information as it is received. We are committed to ensuring the safety of the wider community and at this stage, there is no information to suggest any ongoing risk to the general public.”

The accused is due to appear in Whanganui District Court today on two counts of murder.

Information for police could be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, referencing file number 251213/6207 or Operation Murumuru.

Alternatively, people could provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand