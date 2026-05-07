National tops party donations list, ACT overtakes Labour

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

The ACT Party has overtaken Labour as the party that recorded the second largest amount in donations, with the Electoral Commission releasing the 2025 donation and loans returns.

National was once again far out in front when it came to total donations.

Since 2023, parties have had to report the names of donors and contributors who gave more than $5000, down from $15,000 in previous years.

This has changed to $6000 since 1 January 2026, but that will not be seen until next year’s publication of returns.

The figures, which make up the 2025 calendar year and must be filed by 30 April 2026, show the parties received these amounts:

National: $6,275,234.46

ACT: $2,445,225.79

Labour: $2,403,241.93

Green Party: $1,848,678.65

NZ First: $1,360,272.56

Opportunity Party: $179,401.24

Te Pāti Māori: $141,986.50

Animal Justice Party: $12,707.95

Women’s Rights Party: $9650.50

Conservative Party NZ: $9519.73

NewZeal (no longer registered): $8,796.00

Vision New Zealand: $6718.43

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party: $336.00

NZ Outdoors and Freedom: $270.00

The largest recorded donation was to National, with $210,000 coming from the late Nelson philanthropist Robert Wares.

ACT’s largest donation in 2025 was $200,000 from tech entrepreneur Brian Cartmell, who also donated $201,993,91 to National, and $204,999 to New Zealand First.

RNZ has earlier reported Cartmell donated $100,000 to the Opportunity Party, though this was received this year and so is not disclosed on the 2025 donations return.

Labour’s largest donations came from the Mills Family Trust, which donated $125,000.

Trustee Phillip Mills, founder of gym chain Les Mills, made personal donations to Labour and the Greens as well.

The largest donation to the Greens in 2025 was $132,000, from entrepreneur Robert Morgan.

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere was his party’s largest donor, donating $60,000.

Broadcasting allocations released

The Commission has also released its decision on broadcasting funding allocations for election year.

Those allocations go towards election advertising on radio, television, and online.

The allocation is decided based on votes at the previous election, the number of MPs a party has, the relationships that exist between parties, indications of public support such as opinion poll results and party membership, and the need to provide a fair opportunity for each party to convey its policies to the public.

It means National has the largest allocation this year, with $1,079,519.

Labour follows on $913,435, the Greens have $394,438, ACT has $332,158, New Zealand First has $290,639, and Te Pāti Māori has $228,359.

For parties outside Parliament, the Opportunity Party leads with $114,179, with New Zealand Loyal behind it on $83,040 despite currently being an unregistered party.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand