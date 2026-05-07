TVNZ found in breach of broadcasting standards over Trump report

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

TVNZ has been found in breach of broadcasting standards in its reporting of US President Donald Trump’s supposed comments after the arrest of the man alleged to have shot conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In a press release by the Broadcasting Standards Authority, it said it upheld three complaints about a story broadcast on 1 News on 13 September 2025.

In the story, the BSA said Trump was misrepresented in saying “I couldn’t care less” in response to a question.

The BSA said the 1 News report stated: “hen the president was asked what he’d do to unite the country after this tragedy, he said, ‘I couldn’t care less’, blaming the radical left, and vowing to go after political violence.

“This was accompanied by a large banner with a photo of Trump and the words, ‘I couldn’t care less’.”

The BSA said Trump’s actual response was: “Well, I’ll tell you something that’s gonna get me in trouble, but I couldn’t care less.”

AFP / Jim Watson

The full statement made by Trump was played later in the 1 News story but the BSA said this did not resolve the inaccuracy.

Other complaints were made – including on the issue of fairness and balance – but this was not upheld.

The BSA said the report was newsworthy and of public interest – but found there was potential harm in the inaccurate reporting which outweighed TVNZ’s right to freedom of expression.

“The broadcast carried the potential to seriously mislead the public about what the president said. In the current divided social and political climate, further care is required in reporting on comments of this nature. Audiences expect news media to report carefully and accurately on statements made by political figures, particularly where that forms the basis for scrutiny or criticism of them,” the BSA said.

“We do not consider the broadcaster made reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy of its statement and its treatment of Trump’s response in the item’s introduction, noting the broadcast was pre-recorded and the statement’s accuracy was clearly capable of being determined by the broadcaster, given they

had the clip of Trump’s full comments.”

The BSA said TVNZ had argued there had been similar reporting of the comments by other media outlets.

It had since accepted the BSA’s decision and said it would be used as an opportunity to review its scripting processes, the BSA said.

The BSA has ordered TVNZ to broadcast a statement on 1 News about its decision.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand