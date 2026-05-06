Widow’s plea: let our loved ones come home safely

Source: Worksafe New Zealand

6 May 2026

Two more businesses have been held to account for the forestry road failures that killed Coromandel truck driver Greg Stevens, as his widow issues an emotional plea for worker safety.

59-year-old Mr Stevens died when his fully loaded logging truck and trailer rolled while negotiating a treacherous bend on a private forestry road in May 2023. The road had no warning signs, road markers or berms, and its sharp corner was well outside any recommended specifications for the heavy vehicle he was driving.

The Thames District Court found the corner’s turning diameter was 7.5 metres less than the minimum standard for the truck configuration. Wet surfaces, mud-caked tyres, darkness, and a steep downhill approach made the bend even more dangerous.

The forest owner, Specialty Timbers (1987) Limited, and the transport contractor, Trevor Masters Limited, have now been sentenced for their work health and safety failures. Judge Tompkins found each party assumed someone else was ensuring the road was safe, so nobody took responsibility.

“Greg’s death was preventable, and if those companies had done what they should have done, my Greg would still be with me today,” Caroline Stevens told the Thames District Court in a victim impact statement.

“Greg’s death has left both mine, and the lives of our families, in limbo. Only someone who has experienced a loss like this in such tragic and horrible circumstances will ever understand.”

“It is my hope that Greg’s death will serve as a reminder to prioritise safety in the workplace, so no other family has to endure this trauma. My plea is simple: let our loved ones come home from work safely,” Mrs Stevens told the court.