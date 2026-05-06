Test to strengthen citizenship by grant process

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Source: New Zealand Government

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden announced today that a test to strengthen the citizenship by grant process will be introduced from late 2027.

“Citizenship is a commitment to our shared responsibilities and privileges. By ensuring applicants understand these responsibilities and privileges, we strengthen what it means to be a citizen of New Zealand,” says Ms van Velden.

The test builds on the existing requirement in the Citizenship Act that the Minister of Internal Affairs is satisfied people applying for citizenship by grant have sufficient knowledge of the responsibilities and privileges of being a citizen. The test requires applicants to demonstrate that by completing an in-person, multi-choice test.

“People seeking citizenship should understand New Zealanders believe in certain rights, like freedom of speech, or that no one person or group is above the law. This test ensures people have sufficient knowledge of their responsibilities and privileges before receiving citizenship by grant.”

Questions will include topics such as the Bill of Rights Act, human rights, certain criminal offences, voting rights, democratic principles, the structure of government, and travel to and from New Zealand. Applicants will be required to get 75% of questions correct to pass.

The Department will produce guidance and other resources ahead of implementation to ensure applicants are well prepared to complete and pass the test.

Further details on the test are being worked on by the Department of Internal Affairs, and work on the implementation process has begun so that the test is in place and required for applications in the second half of 2027.

“Becoming a New Zealand citizen is a significant milestone in a person’s life and a great honour. This change reinforces the value of New Zealand citizenship, and what it means to obtain it.”

Notes to editor

Applicants currently meet this requirement by signing a declaration that they understand the responsibilities and privileges.

Citizenship by grant is one of three citizenship pathways, alongside by birth and descent. Individuals who were born outside of New Zealand and have met presence requirements can obtain New Zealand citizenship by grant. More information on citizenship requirements is available on www.govt.nz/browse/passports-citizenship-and-identity/nz-citizenship/requirements-for-nz-citizenship/

MIL OSI