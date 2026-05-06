Overwhelming farmer support for equal welfare standards for pork imports

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Source: Green Party

The Green Party says a new poll has found strong farmer support for fairer import standards for animal products, consistent with the intent of a Member’s Bill from Green MP Steve Abel.

The Curia poll released today by Animal Policy International found 79 per cent of farmers agree that imported animal products should be required to meet New Zealand’s animal welfare standards, while only 10 per cent disagree.

“It’s great to see the strong farmer support for closing the welfare gap and ensuring that imported animal products meet New Zealand’s welfare standards,” says Green Party spokesperson for agriculture and animal welfare Steve Abel.

“My Bill closes the welfare gap on imported animal products which would make life both better for animals and fairer for farmers.”

“It’s unjust and unfair that a higher welfare pork product has to compete on New Zealand’s supermarket shelves with a lower welfare imported product.”

“The public and farmers alike want to see a level playing field in upholding New Zealand’s strong belief in high animal welfare standards. We want to be sure that animals live a good life on our farms and in our homes.”

“I will continue to invite MPs from across the Parliament to support my Bill so it can be brought before the House for the good of farmers and animals,” says Abel.

MIL OSI