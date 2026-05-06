Review of measures for shore-based shellfish harvesting in the Auckland Coromandel area

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

Have your say

Fisheries New Zealand is reviewing the management measures for recreational shellfish harvesting in the Auckland Coromandel area. This area is defined in the Fisheries (Amateur Fishing) Regulations 2013 and includes beaches on the east and west coasts (a map showing the Auckland Coromandel area is provided below).

This review responds to ongoing concerns about the sustainability of intertidal shellfish and other fisheries resources in the Auckland Coromandel area and aligns with key management actions from the Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan.

This consultation opened on 6 May and submissions will close at 5pm on 12 June 2026.

Measures being proposed

Fisheries New Zealand is seeking feedback on options for proposed intertidal closures and changes to the recreational daily limits for shellfish in the Auckland Coromandel area.

The 4 options are:

Option 1: a full intertidal closure. This option would prohibit recreational take of shellfish and other invertebrates from a defined intertidal closure area.

a full intertidal closure. This option would prohibit recreational take of shellfish and other invertebrates from a defined intertidal closure area. Option 2: a partial intertidal closure. This option would prohibit recreational take of shellfish and other invertebrates from a defined intertidal closure area. However, exceptions would allow the harvest of named shellfish species within daily limits.

a partial intertidal closure. This option would prohibit recreational take of shellfish and other invertebrates from a defined intertidal closure area. However, exceptions would allow the harvest of named shellfish species within daily limits. Option 3: a full intertidal closure (Option 1) plus, outside of the intertidal closure area, a combined recreational daily limit of ten shellfish for any species without its own recreational daily limit, in the Auckland Coromandel area.

a full intertidal closure (Option 1) plus, outside of the intertidal closure area, a combined recreational daily limit of ten shellfish for any species without its own recreational daily limit, in the Auckland Coromandel area. Option 4: a partial intertidal closure (Option 2) plus, outside of the intertidal closure area, a combined recreational daily limit of ten shellfish for any species without its own recreational daily limit, in the Auckland Coromandel area.

The proposed intertidal closure area (see maps below) will apply from the mean high-tide mark to 200 m offshore along the mainland and Waiheke Island coastlines. It will include intertidal habitats (between the low and high tide marks) as well as some subtidal habitats (below the low tide mark).

Fisheries New Zealand is also seeking feedback on potential monitoring and education initiatives to support successful implementation.

Consultation documents

Summary of options – Fact sheet [PDF, 1.3 MB]

Review of measures for shore-based shellfish harvesting in the Auckland Coromandel area [PDF, 3 MB]

Maps

The Auckland Coromandel area and the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park [PDF, 97 KB]

The proposed intertidal closure area (mean high-water mark to 200 m offshore) [PDF, 168 KB]

Making your submission

Fisheries New Zealand invites you to email your feedback on the proposals set out in the consultation document by 5pm on Friday 12 June 2026.

Email your submission to FMsubmissions@mpi.govt.nz

You can use our template to help you prepare your submission.

Submission template [DOCX, 82 KB]

While we prefer email, you can post written submissions to:

2026 Review of measures for shore-based shellfish harvesting in Auckland Coromandel area

Fisheries Management

Fisheries New Zealand

PO Box 2526

Wellington 6140

New Zealand

What to include

Make sure you tell us in your submission: