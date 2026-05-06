Feedback sought on Auckland and Coromandel shellfish-gathering

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Source: New Zealand Government

People are being encouraged to have their say on proposals to safeguard the sustainability of shellfish and other marine species in intertidal zones around Auckland and Coromandel.

“Fisheries officials have prepared proposals for better intertidal species management which will include options for area closures and additional restrictions on shellfish and some other species in these areas,” Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says.

“Public consultation on the proposals start now and I encourage people to have their say during that process.”

Tangata whenua and local communities continue to express concerns about the quantity and types of shellfish and other marine life being taken from shore-based harvesters throughout Auckland and Coromandel, Under-Secretary Jenny Marcroft says.

“In recent months, there have been reports of intensive harvesting of an increasing range of species found in and around rock pools. Auckland’s extensive coastline is close to a large urban population and beaches can be easily accessed, making kaimoana in the intertidal zone vulnerable to over-harvesting.

“I have spent a lot of time speaking to locals around these intertidal zones and we share the communities’ concerns about this issue. Officials have prioritised proposals to better manage shellfish and other sea life in these regions,” Ms Marcroft says.

“Intertidal shellfish and other invertebrates are an important part of coastal ecosystems and it’s clear that people care deeply about their coastlines and the diverse marine life found there.”

Auckland Minister Simon Watts encouraged people to have their say on the proposals.

“Aucklanders are rightly proud of our harbours and coastlines. However, in many places, shellfish beds aren’t recovering, and there is a lot at stake for the future of this resource.

“We are seeking feedback on proposed targeted protections – designed alongside local communities – to give these areas time to recover while also tackling pollution and runoff. We want your input on how to get this right.”

The review of management of intertidal species follows a recent two-year ban on gathering sea life from rockpools and other intertidal areas in the northern Hauraki Gulf, which took effect on 12 March.

“The restrictions already placed on shellfish-gathering north of Auckland have been welcomed by the community and there’s been a high level of compliance,” Mr Jones says.

“In considering potential changes to the harvesting rules, it’s important that we get the balance right so people can continue to enjoy our coastlines for generations to come.”

More information including the proposals and how to make a submission can be found on MPI’s website.

MIL OSI