Four arrested after stealing petrol from service stations in stolen car

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Marika Khabazi

Four young people have been been arrested in Dunedin after stealing petrol from local service stations in a stolen car.

Police said throughout Tuesday a Nissan – which was stolen overnight on Monday from Caversham – was reported to have committed petrol drive-offs from at least two Dunedin petrol stations.

“At about 4.40pm Police received multiple calls from members of public reporting the stolen vehicle being driven dangerously, tail-gaiting and braking erratically,” said area commander Otago coastal inspector Porima Rangitutia.

Rangitutia said the Nissan was then located by police on North Road and followed at a distance.

“After a short time monitoring the vehicle, it was successfully spiked in Waitati, and the vehicle came to a stop on SH1 north of Dunedin,” Rangitutia said.

Four youths were taken into custody.

Rangitutia said the driver will be charged with stealing the vehicle as well as theft charges relating to the stolen petrol.

“All four will be referred to police Youth Aid services,” Rangitutia said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand