Christchurch Kart Club’s last chance for a new home

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/LouisDunham

Christchurch City Council is being urged to back a multimillion-dollar plan to relocate the Christchurch Kart Club after decades of delays.

The council has been trying unsuccessfully since 1995 to move the club from its current site at Carrs Reserve in Halswell to address noise complaints, allow for more homes in the area and so the reserve can be redeveloped into a community park.

The council was yet to secure a suitable site despite extensive investigations.

In 2013 moving was estimated to cost $3.5 million but that was now likely to be significantly higher.

Councillors voted on Wednesday to investigate the feasibility of relocating the club to an undisclosed private property.

“We have come a long way with this and staff have worked their guts out for years on this,” Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger said.

“Let’s just go out and do further investigation and if it comes back and it’s a fizzer – it’s a fizzer. But at least we’ve explored all opportunities and as we’ve been told this is the last one, so let’s do it.”

The council identified Halswell-Wigram as an area of growth in 1995 and had planned to move the kart club as a result.

The club’s lease was due to expire in 2054.

The land surrounding the kart club was rezoned in 2011 to allow residential development with an expectation the club would be moved. But the club had stayed put and homes built in the area required noise barriers, including fencing.

A council report said about 50 further residential sections could be developed if the club moved and the club itself was constrained by an undersized track, noise limits and restricted operating hours.

RNZ/LouisDunham

Kay Stieller, who lives nearby, told Wednesday’s council meeting relocating the premises was long overdue.

“I spoke to the council in 1995 regarding the kart club and never thought I’d be doing the same in 2026. That’s 31 years, and the question we ask is, what has been achieved?

“We’re here on Wednesday to support staff being able to continue investigating the suitability of a new site.”

Further delays would likely result in inflated costs, she said.

“What’s the alternative – the kart club stays at Carrs Reserve stagnating for the next 30 years? The club is very restrictive with hours and has not been allowed to modernise into an international facility.”

Former KartSport Canterbury president Shayne McLaren said he was pleased the council would continue looking at the feasibility of shifting the club. Relocating the club was crucial, he said.

“Whilst today we’ve got a great relationship with our community, in time new people will move in, they will be less accepting of our position and there will be more housing even closer than it is today. So there really is no viable option as I can see for us to maintain our existence there.”

Halswell councillor Andrei Moore voted against the council’s plan.

“For me, I have to be upfront and accountable to Halswell residents. The truth is we’re not delivering the basics around this area, so I’m struggling to justify this sort of level of spend. Yes, it’s an investigation, but we know what’s at the end of that investigation and it is a huge investment and spend.

“I sympathise with the club, I sympathise with the neighbouring developer – they’ve had years of uncertainty – it feels to me like they have been let down. But the decision can’t be made on that alone.

“It feels like we are leading good people up the garden path providing a glimmer of hope that the 12th site we investigate is somehow going to stack up and there’s somehow going to be budget available.”

RNZ/LouisDunham

Investigation costs would be in excess of $80,000 and it would be more worthwhile investing that into noise barriers and supporting the club to expand its facilities, Moore said.

The council vote passed 14-3, with Celeste Donovan and Yani Johanson also opposed.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand