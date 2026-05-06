Investigation continues into Far North death

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

A Police investigation will continue into the events leading to a person’s death in the Far North overnight.

Cordons remain in place on Ngapipito Road heading into tonight, with a large scene examination taking place today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christan Fouhy, of Northland CIB, says investigation staff will remain present in the area.

“Our investigation is still in the very early stages in piecing together the events that have led to these two males coming off these dirt bikes,” he says.

“Our scene examination on Ngapipito Road and a nearby rural property have been ongoing today.

“We expect a post-mortem examination to be carried out tomorrow on the deceased male.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Fouhy says the second male located with serious injuries near Moerewa remains in hospital.

He is now in stable condition.

Police were first called to the area between Moerewa and Kaikohe at around 11.10pm after a male was located deceased.

“We expect cordons to remain in place into tomorrow as our investigation staff carry out their work,” Detective Senior Sergeant Fouhy says.

Police will continue to provide further information as our investigation allows.

Anyone with information regarding Tuesday night’s events is asked to contact Police online or via 105 using the reference number 260506/1270.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI