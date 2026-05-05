Survey reveals the dire state of dialysis services around New Zealand

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samantha Gee

Half of all renal services nationally are operating above capacity, with the Auckland renal service operating at 150 percent.

The Australian and New Zealand Dialysis and Transplant Registry survey for 2025 shows that in the South Island, there are only three haemodialysis units meaning patients may need to travel long distances, or relocate, to access services, with a substantial impact on care.

Kidney Health NZ said once services reach around four patients per machine, they are effectively full and in many parts of the country, demand is now exceeding that.

In a statement, Health New Zealand said it was very aware the current availability of dialysis services was not meeting the access needs, with demand for dialysis growing 4 percent each year.

It said the Renal National Clinical Network was developing a nationwide renal dialysis plan to help address the current capacity gap.

“We acknowledge that some patients to travel long distances, and others have to receive it at inconvenient times. We work really hard to ensue these current capacity constraints do not unduly impact patient health outcomes”, Network co-chair Dr Andrew Henderson said.

“Our Renal National Clinical Network is developing a nationwide renal dialysis plan to help address the current capacity gap and improve the patient-to-dialysis machine ratio across the country.”

It would consider where dialysis capacity is currently, where it needs to be, and how these units need to be resourced to meet the need.

“This work will also examine how dialysis can be better made available, particularly in rural communities and to increase capacity in Auckland, where the needs are greatest.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand