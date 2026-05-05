Free programme of webinars announced for Privacy Week 2026

Source: Privacy Commissioner

5 May 2026, 09:13

New Zealand’s annual week of privacy education and awareness is set to happen from 11-15 May with a programme of free webinars.

The event, run by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner, helps people better understand how privacy applies to them and their organisation, what their rights are, and what their obligations are.

“This year there’s a lot of high-value sessions for businesses and organisations looking to better understand AI across global boundaries,” says Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster.

“We’re also talking about cybersecurity, why privacy breaches are still happening when we have so much technology to help us, and who is responsible when your business is using third-party providers.

“A special session for not-for-profit groups will step through the principles of good privacy practice in a way that’s realistic for charities, schools, and others. The speakers will break down the legal requirements, explain governance while keeping it practical, and give an honest view about managing privacy and risk when capacity is limited,” said Mr Webster.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner is also opening the (virtual) doors and asking about what guidance New Zealanders want the Office to be writing that would support them and their work.

Many of Privacy Week’s speakers are experts in their fields. They include Dan Solove, one of the world’s foremost privacy experts and former Wellington mayor Tory Whanau amongst other local business owners and privacy specialists.

Privacy Week is free and runs from 11-15 May 2026. Find more information and register for webinars at: www.privacy.org.nz/privacy-week