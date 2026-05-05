Chris Hipkins confident Labour’s promise of three free doctors visits a year is realistic

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Labour leader Chris Hipkins is confident the party’s promise of three free doctors visits a year is “realistic”.

His comments come as rural doctor, and Rural Health Network chairperson, Dr Fiona Bolden told Morning Report, a focus was needed on workforce shortages over free doctor’s visits for all.

Labour earlier announced if it was in government it would give every New Zealander three free doctor’s visits a year with a new Medicard, Support local GPs to buy into practices, free up to 4.5 million appointments a year by giving patients more time, space and tools to see patients and fix general practice’s long-term funding challenges.

Hipkins told Morning Report the party had done its due diligence before announcing the policy and was confident it could handle the demand.

He said New Zealand had a problem with many GPs nearing retirement or choosing to leave the workforce.

It was “really difficult” to see a GP, Hipkins said, and he thought part of that was due to the prices.

“The policy is about shifting where we focus our healthcare… it ultimately is going to result in more efficiency for the health system.”

At the moment, he said many people were presenting at emergency departments because they could not afford to go to a doctor.

However, Bolde said the big issue facing GPs, especially in rural areas was that the workforce was “totally exhausted”.

“Whether people can actually access the doctor or not is the issue. Giving free doctors visits isn’t going to be helpful in areas where there are no doctors.”

Bolde said she would want to see proper rural funding and a rural health workforce plan which extended 30 years rather than just short-term things.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the government was focused on improving access to GP services, and the biggest challenge was simply getting an appointment.

“Promising free visits does not address the core issue if there are not enough doctors available to see patients. Our priority is to increase capacity in primary care so more people can actually get care when they need it.

“That is why the government is investing directly in GP clinics and the primary care workforce, including the largest funding increase to general practice in a decade.”

Brown said access to GPs was being expanded through services like online GPs and urgent care to help ease traditional clinics, including in rural areas.

He said targeted recruitment and retention initiatives were underway for rural communities as well as training pathways to support rural practice.

“Our focus will remain on practical changes that improve access for patients and ease the workload on doctors, rather than making commitments that risk worsening workforce pressures.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand