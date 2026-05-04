PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 5, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 5, 2026 – Full Text
1. With New Zealand signing a free trade with Singapore what are the fuel concerns?
May 5, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Analysis – Christopher Luxon will leave Singapore on Tuesday evening reassured fuel will continue to flow to New Zealand shores, but painfully aware of the trouble brewing on the horizon.
There was a stark warning from his counterpart, Lawrence Wong, at the prime ministers’ joint press conference on Monday.
Singapore’s refineries have adjusted and adapted to the new world of limited supply through the Strait of Hormuz, but Wong was clear that even when it reopens it could be another six months of pain before things correct themselves.
Wong outlined that not only has infrastructure been destroyed in the Middle East, which will slow up any reboot once freedom of navigation resumes, but ships will want assurances that they’re safe from drones and any potential attacks.
That assurance won’t happen overnight, and it could take time for shipping companies to test the waters and perhaps even wait to see others be guinea pig first, before venturing into the Strait themselves.
Wong says his base case is that supply coming through the Strait of Hormuz “remains limited for quite a prolonged period of time, at least to the end of the year, perhaps even beyond”.
Luxon has also shifted his tone recently, upping the rhetoric about how New Zealanders must be feeling about the ongoing fuel crisis, while also trying to reassure people there’s nothing to worry about.
In Singapore that language escalated to a comment that New Zealanders watching the news are “seeing the world literally on fire”.
“You’re seeing it in the conflict, and you’re seeing the rules-based system that we used to uphold being sort of upended, and that comes with huge amounts of anxiety and worry and concern.”
The new intelligence Luxon and his fuel and finance minister Nicola Willis collected in Singapore from the big five energy companies was that although the feedstock they’re getting is different and requires adaption at their refineries, they’re still able to meet “the needs of all their customers”.
The assurance Luxon and Willis received was that things will get bumpier over time but there’s no risk to supply currently and into the next few months.
Willis added that she was impressed by how “front of mind” New Zealand is for these Singapore-based refineries.
“Exxon Mobil was very conscious they’re supplying fuel that helps our transport system operate, helps our economy operate, and they’re very conscious of the agreement between our two governments.”
That agreement on essential supplies continuing to flow during times of crisis was officially signed by the trade ministers on Monday.
It’s a world-first and already other countries are looking to the deal as an opportunity to secure some of their own guarantees.
Luxon’s sense is that other southeast Asian nations will probably be first cabs off the rank for something similar, which both New Zealand and Singapore are very open to.
Wong says he welcomes other countries joining what is a new and innovative approach to trade.
“If they’re able to meet the same standards then it will start to expand a network of trusted partners who can provide similar assurances to one another.”
Luxon added to that saying, “if you can meet the standard and are prepared to back each other, have each other’s backs in the way that we’ve modelled that out, we would welcome that as well”.
It’s a new world order of sorts – small trading nations taking the inward-looking approach of some bigger economies and flipping it to say, keeping the doors open can provide more security rather than less.
And while together Singapore and New Zealand’s population of about 11 million has nothing on the likes of India, with a population of close to 1.5 billion, the little guys are making a splash in the world.
It was just last week that Trade Minister Todd McClay and many of the travelling business delegation were in New Delhi putting the ink on a free trade agreement that many thought was a pipedream just a few years ago.
The Middle East conflict has no real end point in sight and economies the world over are feeling the consequences of that.
The shining light at the end of the tunnel could end up being the trade agreements and business connections playing out in the background of a punishing and enduring fuel crisis.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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2. NZ, Singapore prime ministers speak of importance of trade in increasingly volatile world
May 4, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A powerhouse business delegation attending the inaugural NZ-Singapore leaders’ forum has been sent a clear message from their prime ministers: get creative about how to trade more and do deals in an increasingly volatile world.
It’s the first event in the whistlestop 48-hour tour of Singapore, which began with prime ministers Christopher Luxon and Lawrence Wong having a private dinner at the Fullerton Hotel on Sunday evening.
The forum is a similar format to that of New Zealand and Australia’s and speaks to the closeness of the relationship with Singapore that the southeast Asian nation was keen to follow suit.
Of all the countries New Zealand has treaties and trade agreements with, it is Singapore that the most have been signed with in the 60 years of formal ties between the two nations.
While the forum is very much business lead, the two prime ministers attended the opening session on Monday afternoon NZT ahead of their own bilateral and signing of the essential supplies’ treaty.
That first-of-its-kind deal was born last October when the two leaders met in New Zealand to update the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
Four months later when the United States and Israel struck Iran and fuel prices soared, the deal that ensures the safe and secure passage of goods during a crisis sprung to life.
While it’s being officially signed on Monday, it has already verbally been in place as the fuel crisis has worsened since February, ensuring New Zealand would continue to have access to fuel stocks and in return Singapore had a safety net for food supplies.
Speaking to industry leaders on Monday, Luxon painted a picture of the world business is now done in.
“If economics was the primary language of international relations, we’re now in a world where security dominates many of our leader conversations interdependence.
“The source of so much of our economic growth is being weaponised, whether when countries exploit supply chains through economic coercion or when they interfere with the cables and pipelines that stitch our economics together, that same interdependence allows far away conflicts to ricochet into our societies, and we’ve just seen that in the past few weeks,” Luxon said.
“Military strikes in Iran translate very quickly into back pocket pain for Kiwis and Singaporeans.”
Luxon spoke of the “unique powers” countries like Singapore and New Zealand have, and the ability to come together and build, defend, adapt, and reform the world-based order.
The essential supplies agreement being signed is a rare example of countries looking to each other for help, rather than turning inward.
It’s caught the attention of other like-minded countries who are now discussing the possibilities for signing similar deals to give some confidence and security during times of crisis.
“It’s a deal that demonstrates that New Zealand and Singapore have each other’s backs. We don’t just talk about the problems of the day, we work together, and we come up with the practical and creative solutions to solve them,” Luxon said.
Both Luxon and Wong, when addressing the room of business leaders, encouraged them to be creative and innovative and bring ideas back to government so the leaders can find ways to break down barriers to allow business to do more between the two countries.
“We look forward to hearing some bold and practical and actionable recommendations. And once you come up with those nuggets, I promise you both our governments will take those ideas incredibly seriously,” Luxon said.
Likewise, Wong in his remarks encouraged the business leaders to spend the day getting to know each other to the point they “have one another’s phone numbers on speed dial” at the end of it so when an issue pops up, they can solve it together.
He said there’s no guarantee in this new world that markets will “function as before” and that means diversifying and trading more, especially with close partners like New Zealand.
“We are now dealing with disruption from the Middle East crisis, and these episodes remind us that perhaps such shocks are no longer one-off. They are becoming part of the new normal in our business environment.”
Wong said the business forum was an opportunity to deliver “concrete practical solutions that will strengthen our partnership further”.
“I hope you use it well to build relationships, exchange ideas, and start partnerships that will take our cooperation further in this changed world, we cannot afford to stand still,” he said.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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3. Arrow Electronics Integrates Chip One Stop’s E‑Commerce Capabilities into arrow.com, Strengthening Its Omnichannel Customer Engagement in Japan
May 4, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Laying the Foundation for Long‑Term Growth in Japan Through Seamless Customer Experiences and Trusted Local Expertise
Through the integration on arrow.com, customers in Japan gain access to a single, scalable destination that continues to offer Japanese‑language support and local services, while expanding their access to Arrow’s broader ecosystem. Arrow’s Yokohama warehouse will continue to operate as an important logistics facility in Japan, supporting stable and efficient fulfilment. Eligible orders can typically be delivered within 24 hours in Japan and in many South Asian markets, with delivery timelines in other Asia‑Pacific countries varying by destination.
Electronic components and technology solutions are foundational to Japan’s manufacturing, innovation, and technology ecosystems. On arrow.com, customers can access an integrated interface that supports discovery, evaluation, transaction, and related services.
Arrow’s omnichannel engagement approach enables customers to seamlessly manage design, engineering, supply chain services, and fulfillment—helping speed time‑to‑market. Customers benefit from access to engineering expertise, reference designs, bill of materials (BOM) optimization, lifecycle management, and integration support to move from concept to production more efficiently. At the same time, real‑time pricing, inventory visibility, cost‑optimization tools, and advanced analytics enable smarter supply‑chain decisions, risk mitigation, and compliance for critical applications. A more agile digital foundation also supports faster response to urgent needs and evolving market conditions.
“This transition builds on the trusted relationships our customers value in Japan while expanding how we support them,” said Aiden Mitchell, Arrow’s chief growth officer, global semiconductor. “By combining strong local execution with Arrow’s global platform, we are well positioned as a trusted solution provider—supporting customers and suppliers from product inception through supply chain and go‑to‑market execution.”
As part of the integration, chip1stop.com has been retired, with e‑commerce operations now available on arrow.com as of May 4, 2026. Chip One Stop’s operations and services will be integrated into Arrow, with existing services continuing without interruption.
For more information, visit www.arrow.com.
Hashtag: #ArrowElectronics
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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4. Events – Excitement builds ahead of Electrify Queenstown 2026
May 4, 2026
Queenstown, New Zealand (4 May 2026) – Tickets are nearly sold out for the third Electrify Queenstown (17-19 May), with a major political debate and a packed three-day programme set to spark fresh thinking on New Zealand’s energy future.
The award-winning event will bring together government decision-makers and party leaders, international innovators, renewable energy experts, local businesses and residents to explore how electrification can cut costs, lift productivity and build a more resilient energy system.
A centrepiece of this year’s programme will be The Future of New Zealand’s Energy System: A Leaders’ Debate on Monday 18 May at the Queenstown Events Centre, moderated by journalist Paddy Gower.
Confirmed speakers include Hon David Seymour, Deputy Prime Minister, Rt Hon Chris Hipkins, Leader of the Labour Party, Hon Simeon Brown, Minister for Energy, Green Party Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick, Hon Shane Jones, Associate Minister for Energy, and The Opportunities Party Leader Qiulae Wong.
The debate comes at a timely moment, with conflict in Iran disrupting global oil supply and adding pressure to fuel prices, household budgets and business costs. Electrify Queenstown will put energy affordability, security and sovereignty at the centre of the conversation, asking what it will take for New Zealand to move faster, smarter and more confidently toward an electric future.
All four hundred tickets for the debate day have now sold out, but a limited number remain for days one and three.
Backed by Aurora Energy as principal sponsor, Electrify Queenstown’s three day programme will cover practical steps for homes and businesses, green finance and funding pathways, electric transport, local energy projects, and the latest renewable technologies.
Speakers include New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year Mike Casey, CEO of Rewiring Aotearoa, who will speak on the competitive advantages of electrification, and leading international energy innovator Dr Saul Griffith, who will share insights on the global direction of electrification.
On Sunday 17 May, the event also features hands-on experiences, including tours of high-performance homes, off-grid hospitality at Kinloch, electric boats and bikes, and the free community How-To Hub, where attendees can get practical advice across solar and batteries, EVs, heating and hot water, and finance.
Electrify Queenstown 2026 is designed for people who want to understand not just why electrification matters, but how to make it happen.
More information and full programme: www.electrifyqueenstown.co.nz
Event details
What: Electrify Queenstown
When: Sunday 17 May – Tuesday 19 May
Where: Queenstown Events Centre and locations across the district
Feature session: The Future of New Zealand’s Energy System: A Leaders’ Debate, Monday 18 May, 2pm-4.30pm
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5. Wellingtonians divided over paying higher water bills for improved infrastructure – survey
May 4, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Wellingtonians are divided over paying higher bills to improve the region’s water infrastructure, a new survey shows.
Tiaki Wai – which will own and manage the region’s water services from July – asked people if they agreed with paying more, if it delivered better water services for future generations.
IN March, Tiaki Wai said bills could reach more than $6800 a year by 2036. [. https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/590521/wellingtonians-face-average-2400-water-bill-next-year-massive-increases-to-follow Indicative charges for this coming financial year] are a 14.7 per cent increase – an extra $310 per year – followed by a 28 per cent increase in 2027/28
Results of the survey showed 44 percent of people definitely or somewhat agreed that investment was important, even if it meant paying more, while 43.6 percent definitely or somewhat disagreed with higher bills, while 12.5 percent were neutral.
Almost half of the respondents – 49.4 percent – agreed with paying more, if it reduced contamination of waterways, with 36.7 percent disagreeing and 13.8 percent neutral.
Safe and high quality drinking water was the most important priority for residents – 64.4 percent cared about that the most – followed by clear, consistent billing (55.9 percent) and infrastructure maintenance, including preventing leaks (54.8 percent).
More than 1150 people from Wellington city, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and Porirua completed the survey.
Tiaki Wai Board chair Will Peet said the survey results showed Wellingtonians had “pretty strong views on water”, with a tension between wanting better infrastructure and concern about affordability during a cost-of-living crisis.
“Most people know that there’s a lot to be done, but there’s a real feeling about who should pay for it and people going, ‘Well, I’ve been paying all this money in rates, how do we pay for it?’
“From our perspective, we are where we are, and we now need to get on and build that confidence of the people who don’t think we should be spending more money, and can see that they’re getting value from it.”
Tiaki Wai faces scrutiny from the Commerce Commission over its proposed bills, with chair John Small telling RNZ it was “looking closely” at Tiaki Wai’s model.
Peet said the organisation was reviewing the initial charges it proposed in its draft water strategy, although he wouldn’t confirm whether those would come down.
He said the Commerce Commission had indicated it would begin a consultation on Tiaki Wai’s charges soon.
The board was also considering “bluntly how much work we can do and get good value for money for”.
He said the next water services strategy next year would be interesting, because it would show what people cared about the most.
“I think it will be really interesting listening to people and see what are the priorities. Do you want to have more days swimming in he sea or do you want to have fewer leaks?
“The question is which one do people want us to prioritise more?”
He said the survey showed the Moa Point failure had raised the concern of the environmental impact of sewage discharges.
Tiaki Wai will inherit the five Wellington region councils’ water assets from 1 July and Peet said fixing Moa Point was critical.
“Getting Moa Point back operating to where it should be is a really high priority, but we’ve also got two other wastewater treatment plants – both the seaview plant in Lower Hutt and the west plant in the back of Karori – and both of those have compliance issues,” he said.
“I wouldn’t want to say [Moa Point] is the highest and only priority, because throughout the network, there is lots to be done.”
The board will consider the feedback on its draft strategy and will release confirmed water charges for this coming financial year before 30 June.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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6. Chair of Financial Markets Authority resigns after conduct review
May 4, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Financial Markets Authority chair Craig Stobo has resigned after an independent review found his public commentary failed to meet the standards of political neutrality expected of the head of an independent regulator.
Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Cameron Brewer accepted Stobo’s resignation following the completion of a review into his conduct, led by Wendy Aldred KC.
His public submission and remarks on the Treaty Principles Bill were found to be “laudatory” of the government, critical of the opposition and in breach of public service requirements to be impartial.
The review cleared Stobo of allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a former staff member and of misuse of FMA travel, but found shortcomings in how he managed conflicts of interest and, critically, in his public political commentary.
Three Board members of the FMA had met Minister Brewer over their concerns. Stobo stood aside temporarily last December after the review was announced.
Steven Bardy will continue as acting chair while a process is undertaken to appoint a permanent replacement.
The review findings
The independent review by Wendy Aldred examined several matters raised by members of the FMA Board.
The review found:
- No evidence of an inappropriate relationship between Stobo and a former staff member;
- Stobo acted reasonably in disclosing a governance-related interest and later in agreeing to resign from it, but he should not have delayed his resignation as long as he did;
- Stobo’s applications for FMA travel were not inappropriate;
- However, aspects of Stobo’s public commentary “did not meet the standards of political neutrality expected of the Chair of an independent Crown entity and financial markets regulator”.
The focus of the finding was around comments and a public submission Stobo made to Parliament on the Treaty Principles Bill. The review described it as “laudatory” of the coalition government and critical of the opposition, so it breached the Public Service Commission code of political impartiality.
The review said the final finding alone, was sufficient on its own to justify his resignation.
His remarks came after FMA senior managers had raised the need to be cautious about public comments.
Financial industry veteran
Stobo is a 35-year veteran of the finance sector, with a wide range of roles in investment banking and taxation, and directorships of listed companies.
He has been on taxation advisory groups to Labour and National-led governments, which led to the current approach to the tax system for KiwiSaver funds and was extended to overseas investors.
His LinkedIn profile also says he is founding director of the Auckland Future Fund, building an investment portfolio after the sale of council shares in Auckland International Airport.
He also lists his certificates as including being a Chevalier of the Confrerie des Chevaliers du Tastevin, a group promoting Burgundy wines and gastronomy.
But the review – and Stobo’s resignation – may not be the end of the story for the FMA
After the findings were released, a statement was released by former FMA senior advisor Kyla Bottriell, who said she welcomed the release of the review as it confirmed she had an “entirely professional relationship’ with Stobo.
The report’s findings mattered because false and damaging rumours about her were allowed to circulate within the FMA and to media, she said, causing her both personal and professional harm.
“The report corrects the public record, but it does not repair the harm, or answer wider questions about how a conduct regulator allowed misinformation to escalate causing lasting damage to my reputation.”
She said she had raised legitimate concerns through proper channels about the FMA’s internal culture, rumour‑spreading, lack of accountability and leaking of internal matters, and that those issues remain unaddressed.
“I expect the FMA to acknowledge the harm caused to me and to support a credible independent review of the conduct and culture issues that allowed this to occur.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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7. Swarbrick confirms frustration over Heart of the City CEO’s negative takes
May 4, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick says she has been frustrated for some time at Heart of the City’s chief executive Viv Beck’s negative framing of the central city, but she is unable to comment on any processes the agency or the mayor’s office have been engaged with to resolve those issues.
Heart of the City (HOTC) represents more than 15,000 businesses and receives Business Improvement District (BID) funding through a targeted rate paid by businesses.
The organisation said its chief executive Viv Beck is still employed there, after recent reports she had been stood down.
Swarbrick said she’s had a lot of engagement with Auckland mayor Wayne Brown and with Beck in the past few years about the approach taken by Beck as chief executive of HOTC, particularly in public statements.
“At the end of the day all of us who have the privilege of a media platform only get so much bandwidth and we can choose to use that bandwidth to complain about things, or to elevate these stories of those who are doing amazing things and to showcase solutions.
“And time and again I have been really clear with Viv about the fact that I felt that very limited oxygen has been spent recirculating issues, and not really talking about the incredible things that are happening in the city centre which obviously is the very role of heart of the city,” she said.
Swarbrick said the mayor shared her frustrations.
“As to the process that Heart of the City and/or the mayor’s office has been engaged with in order to try and resolve those…it’s not really my place to comment,” she said.
She said survey results released by HOTC in October last year, which showed that 91 percent of 100 businesses in and around Queen Street felt impacted by rough sleeping and begging, had a questionable methodology, and had a “deeply irresponsible framing” of the central city.
Asked what kind of a leader she thinks an organisation like HOTC needs, on the cusp of the City Rail Link opening, Swarbrick said people who are willing to collaborate, be innovative, and go with the grain of the abundant opportunities in the city centre.
“It’s a hugely hugely exciting time, and what that means is that everyone that holds themselves out as a leader in our central city, whether it be for Auckland or for the country as a whole, needs to be doing everything that they can to champion the amazing people who have held on by their finger nails through all of that disruption,” she said.
RNZ has approached Viv Beck for comment.
RNZ asked the mayor’s office if the mayor had written to HOTC this year to raise concerns about its governance.
A spokesperson from Wayne Brown’s office said in a statement: “The situation at Heart of the City is a matter for Heart of the City to comment on. The Mayor’s office has nothing further to add”.
“As Mayor, he will always maintain an appropriate interest in the management of ratepayer funds, including BIDs,” his office added in a subsequent statement.
A spokesperson for HOTC’s executive committee said in a statement that at the start of this year, the committee has been committed to the improvement of governance process and practices.
The statement said a major priority is for HOTC to ensure it has council’s confidence in its ability to deliver its BID contract.
“This has meant the Committee’s focus has included relationship management, governance review, providing transparency on specific decisions that have been made and accountability for future plans”.
The spokesperson said they’ve set up an audit and finance committee for more detailed financial oversight, and is urgently updating its board and governance processes.
The statement said the agency has engaged “external special counsel” and has agreed to undertake an independent governance review.
RNZ has asked for a timeline of the actions, and whether the governance review was prompted by the committee’s own concerns, or by any concerns from the Auckland mayor.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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8. Mauao Mount Maunganui restorations begin, could take up to four months
May 4, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Work has begun to restore Mauao Mount Maunganui, but it could be up to four months until the public can access the summit.
A blessing was held today in partnership with Tauranga City Council, the Mauao Trust and Ngā Poutiriao o Mauao to enable to the re-entry onto the mountain for essential repair work.
Mayor Mahé Drysdale said the blessing represented an important moment of rest and respect as work begun on the maunga.
The mountain was central to the identity of the Tauranga moana, Drysdale said.
The amount of time it would take to restore the maunga was dependent on the weather, and regular updates would be provided, he said.
The mountain has been closed since 22 January, when a landslip killed six holidaymakers at the Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday park during heavy rain.
Last week, hundreds of Mount Maunganui residents attended a meeting with council and local MPs over the future of Mauao, with some raising concerns about the length of time it was taking for the mountain to be re-opened.
Some business owners had previously told RNZ they were disappointed with the lack of communication from the council, and were losing over 50 percent of their normal business.
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9. ‘Forced off the land’: Lifestyle block owner hits out at Napier’s plan to make rates ‘fairer’
May 4, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A Bay View lifestyle block owner says he feels as if he is being forced from his land by another proposal by Napier City Council to increase his rates.
Robert Best lives with his wife in their Onehunga Rd home, which was zoned as ‘rural residential’.
The road had a distinctive country character, with no footpaths, cycleways, or street lighting.
Power lines rise on the side of the road, and there’s a 70 kmph speed limit down the length of it.
But the council, as part of its annual plan, was proposing to change Best’s property – and 1582 other properties within the council’s boundaries – to ‘residential’.
If the proposal to remove the ‘rural residential’ rates category goes ahead, Best estimates they’ll be paying a 16 percent increase this year, instead of the forecast average 8.8 percent increase the council flagged earlier this year.
“That would bring my total rate hike for the past three years to 47 percent,” he said.
“It’s just like you are forced off the land, when you shouldn’t be forced off the land.”
A council spokesperson said its goal was to make its rates fairer.
In 2021, the council introduced ‘rural residential’ as a transitional ratepayer category in response to feedback from residents.
“At that time, it was agreed to consult in future on whether to use land value or capital value as a basis for rating properties, and that the ‘rural residential’ ratepayer category would also be considered then.”
They said elected members had assessed the benefits rural residential properties received, and believed the proposal was a “fairer” way to split the costs.
“Some ratepayers will pay more than the average increase of 8.8% and some less,” they said.
Best said his home didn’t get the “perks” of ratepayers inside Napier urban boundaries, such as streetlights and footpaths, so he shouldn’t have to pay to subsidise them.
A council spokesperson said streetlights, footpaths, cycleways, libraries and pools throughout the city were used by all Napier residents, whether they were rural or urban, and whether those things were outside their own properties or not.
The spokesperson said its total rates consisted of several separate charges.
Each charge was calculated differently, and differentials (weightings) were applied to each ratepayer category.
“For example, commercial ratepayers pay 2.6 times more than residential ratepayers.
“Targeted rates are applied to a property if it receives or benefits from a service.
“Rural residential ratepayers don’t pay the sewerage, rubbish, or recycling targeted rates if they don’t receive these services and this will not change with the removal of the rural residential differential.”
The council spokesperson said one of the biggest changes proposed this year was its transportation rate charges, which paid for roading, road safety interventions, footpaths, and cycleways.
“In the past, these have been included in the general rate and calculated by land value. The proposal is to split the transportation portion out from the general rate and change the way this is calculated to capital value.
“This means properties with higher capital value will see greater increases than properties with a lower capital value.”
Best, a retired business owner, says he’s on a fixed income, “and I know we won’t be the only ones, so where do we get the money from?”
He said he couldn’t borrow money at his age, so “we’ve just got to cut costs again”.
He said the council needed to cut its own costs.
“I’ve been in business all my life, and if I was the CEO of Napier City Council, I’d be calling every head of department into the office and saying, ‘right, you’ve got a month to come back and I want a 10 percent decrease in your spending. If you haven’t, we’ll find someone else that will do it’.
“That’s what they’ve got to do, but they won’t.”
Best has also questioned the council’s rating of his water use.
He was classed as an ‘extraordinary’ water user, along with commercial, industrial, construction and agricultural users.
“We are connected to town water and are grateful for that.
“But we pay a fixed rate and then if we use more than the allocated amount, we are billed for metered water.”
The council spokesperson said lifestyle properties were classified as “extraordinary users” under Napier City Council’s Water Supply Bylaw 2022 because they had the potential to use water beyond typical domestic needs.
“The bylaw does not quantify or require proof of higher usage. It is a risk-based classification to manage potential demand and protect the network.”
Best said when they first moved to Bay View nine years ago, rates were affordable but “man, it’s changed”.
He said he wants the council to leave them alone.
He has submitted to the Annual Plan and put his name down to speak at the council’s submissions hearing.
The council has received more than 300 submissions, which the spokesperson says will be considered before any final decision is made.
A spokesperson for Hastings District Council said there were no changes proposed to its rural-residential rating differentials this year.
LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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10. Internships Take Centre Stage as Students Prioritise Career Outcomes in Higher Education Choices
May 4, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 May 2026 – As students increasingly evaluate higher education options through the lens of employability, internships have emerged as a critical factor influencing decision-making, reflecting a broader shift towards experience-based learning. Recent findings from Singapore’s Graduate Employment Survey show that employment outcomes for graduates from autonomous universities and the private education sector are closely tracked, with data generally collected approximately six months after graduation to capture early career transitions.
While overall employment rates remain relatively resilient, education and labour market observers note that graduates are increasingly expected to demonstrate practical experience in addition to academic qualifications. Industry commentary linked to the survey highlights that internships and prior work exposure can play a key role in improving employability, particularly in a tighter job market.
Internships as a Bridge Between Education and Employment
Internships are widely regarded as a critical bridge between academic learning and professional employment. They provide students with opportunities to develop workplace competencies, understand organisational environments and build networks that can support job placement after graduation. With Graduate Employment Survey data indicating increased competition for full-time roles, early exposure to industry has become an important differentiator for students entering the workforce.
Embedding Internships into the Student Experience
The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) has incorporated internships as a core component of its employability strategy through its Career Connect department. Internships are positioned as a key pathway that “bridge students and graduates into the realities of the working world,” allowing them to apply academic knowledge in real business environments.
SIM works with a network of companies ranging from small and medium enterprises to multinational organisations, providing students with access to internship opportunities across sectors.
Students may source internships independently or tap into structured opportunities within SIM’s ecosystem, including in-house placements through initiatives such as the Talent Development Programme.
Technology Enabled Access to Internship Opportunities
To support access at scale, SIM has introduced CareerSense, a digital platform that aggregates internship listings, job opportunities and career events into a single interface. Through this platform, students can connect with employers, explore opportunities and participate in career development activities, reflecting a broader shift towards digital career services in higher education.
Recognising the Value of Internship Participation
SIM has also introduced initiatives to recognise student participation in internships and experiential learning. The SIM60 Work-Integrated Learning for Life WILL Award highlights the role of internships in developing both technical and transferable skills such as communication, adaptability and problem solving. Such initiatives reflect a wider industry view that structured work experience is an increasingly important component of graduate readiness.
A Growing Expectation Among Students
The emphasis on internships reflects a broader shift in student priorities. As employment outcomes become more closely tied to educational choices, students are seeking clearer pathways from classroom learning to career opportunities.
With Graduate Employment Survey data pointing to a more competitive hiring environment, institutions that provide strong access to internships and industry engagement are likely to play a more significant role in shaping graduate success.
References
- Ministry of Education Singapore Graduate Employment Survey – https://data.gov.sg/datasets?resultId=d_3c55210de27fcccda2ed0c63fdd2b352&topics=education
- Private Education Employment Survey – https://www.ssg.gov.sg/resources/pei/pei-ges/private-education-institution-graduate-employment-survey-2024-2025
- Full-time employment opportunity falls to 79.5% for fresh graduates in S’pore – https://hrsea.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/industry/full-time-employment-opportunity-falls-to-79-5-for-fresh-graduates-in-spore-survey-finds/118531408?
- SIM Career Service – https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/career-services
- SIM Internship & Employment Opportunities – https://www.sim.edu.sg/alumni/internship-and-employment-opportunities
https://www.sim.edu.sg/
Hashtag: #SIMGlobalEducation #SIMGE #GlobalEducation #InternationalDegree #CareerReady #FutureSkills
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