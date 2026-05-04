Events – Excitement builds ahead of Electrify Queenstown 2026

Source: DESTINATION QUEENSTOWN & LAKE WĀNAKA TOURISM

Queenstown, New Zealand (4 May 2026) – Tickets are nearly sold out for the third Electrify Queenstown (17-19 May), with a major political debate and a packed three-day programme set to spark fresh thinking on New Zealand’s energy future.

The award-winning event will bring together government decision-makers and party leaders, international innovators, renewable energy experts, local businesses and residents to explore how electrification can cut costs, lift productivity and build a more resilient energy system.

A centrepiece of this year’s programme will be The Future of New Zealand’s Energy System: A Leaders’ Debate on Monday 18 May at the Queenstown Events Centre, moderated by journalist Paddy Gower.

Confirmed speakers include Hon David Seymour, Deputy Prime Minister, Rt Hon Chris Hipkins, Leader of the Labour Party, Hon Simeon Brown, Minister for Energy, Green Party Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick, Hon Shane Jones, Associate Minister for Energy, and The Opportunities Party Leader Qiulae Wong.

The debate comes at a timely moment, with conflict in Iran disrupting global oil supply and adding pressure to fuel prices, household budgets and business costs. Electrify Queenstown will put energy affordability, security and sovereignty at the centre of the conversation, asking what it will take for New Zealand to move faster, smarter and more confidently toward an electric future.

All four hundred tickets for the debate day have now sold out, but a limited number remain for days one and three.

Backed by Aurora Energy as principal sponsor, Electrify Queenstown’s three day programme will cover practical steps for homes and businesses, green finance and funding pathways, electric transport, local energy projects, and the latest renewable technologies.

Speakers include New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year Mike Casey, CEO of Rewiring Aotearoa, who will speak on the competitive advantages of electrification, and leading international energy innovator Dr Saul Griffith, who will share insights on the global direction of electrification.

On Sunday 17 May, the event also features hands-on experiences, including tours of high-performance homes, off-grid hospitality at Kinloch, electric boats and bikes, and the free community How-To Hub, where attendees can get practical advice across solar and batteries, EVs, heating and hot water, and finance.

Electrify Queenstown 2026 is designed for people who want to understand not just why electrification matters, but how to make it happen.

More information and full programme: www.electrifyqueenstown.co.nz

Event details

What: Electrify Queenstown

When: Sunday 17 May – Tuesday 19 May

Where: Queenstown Events Centre and locations across the district

Feature session: The Future of New Zealand’s Energy System: A Leaders’ Debate, Monday 18 May, 2pm-4.30pm