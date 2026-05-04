Mauao Mount Maunganui restorations begin, could take up to four months

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Angie Skerrett

Work has begun to restore Mauao Mount Maunganui, but it could be up to four months until the public can access the summit.

A blessing was held today in partnership with Tauranga City Council, the Mauao Trust and Ngā Poutiriao o Mauao to enable to the re-entry onto the mountain for essential repair work.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale said the blessing represented an important moment of rest and respect as work begun on the maunga.

Calvin Samuel / RNZ

The mountain was central to the identity of the Tauranga moana, Drysdale said.

The amount of time it would take to restore the maunga was dependent on the weather, and regular updates would be provided, he said.

The mountain has been closed since 22 January, when a landslip killed six holidaymakers at the Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday park during heavy rain.

Last week, hundreds of Mount Maunganui residents attended a meeting with council and local MPs over the future of Mauao, with some raising concerns about the length of time it was taking for the mountain to be re-opened.

Some business owners had previously told RNZ they were disappointed with the lack of communication from the council, and were losing over 50 percent of their normal business.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand