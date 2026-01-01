Phoenix women have to make the most of being at home

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Source: Radio New Zealand

AAP / Photosport

Wellington Phoenix women’s coach Bev Priestman says making the most of the home advantage is what they need to do if they want any chance of reaching the A-League Grand Final.

The Phoenix return to Porirua Park this week 2-1 down in the tie against Brisbane Roar.

She said they now need to make the most of being at home.

“We need to play our game on our pitch with our fans and mentally we have to be all-in, no regrets,” Priestman said on their return to Wellington.

She admits they got dragged into Brisbane’s game a bit last weekend and that can’t happen again.

“We play our game, do what we’ve done all season, keep a clean sheet and having a Pia Vlok back (up front) will be a boost to the side.”

Vlok started on the bench in the first leg as she recovered from an injury suffered during international duty.

Priestman said it is about going into this game with the right mentality.

“We can be defeated or we can stand up and be counted. I’d much rather it this way than having to get on a plane and go with a 1-nil goal margin down.

“If we show up with the right mentality then there is no reason why. We’ve seen much greater margins where teams come back in knock-out football so if we get that bit right then I think we can go on.”

AAP / Photosport

Having to go on the attack is an attitude that sits well with Priestman and the style she’s tried to get her side playing this season.

“It’s now standing up and being counted, I’ll learn a lot about this team for next year in this game. We absolutely imagine a comeback.

“I’m excited, I’m not daunted, I know what we need to fix.”

A crowd of around 5000 is expected at Porirua Park on Sunday and Priestman said they need them.

“Imagine if we get to a grand final, that is absolutely within our reach.

Melbourne City lead Melbourne Victory 1-0 in the other semi-final.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand