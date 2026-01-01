Black Sticks women lose final game, finish fourth in China

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Blake Armstrong

The Black Sticks women have finished fourth out of five teams at the Changzhou Invitational Tournament following a 1-0 loss to China A in the bronze medal match.

New Zealand end the tournament with two wins and four defeats, including a 7-0 defeat to Argentina in their penultimate game.

Both China A and the Black Sticks were keen to end their campaigns on a high and the first half was an even contest, with both sides creating opportunities.

Despite both teams pushing hard, the match remained locked at 0-0 at halftime.

Both teams continued to create chances in the third quarter, but China A found the breakthrough with a field goal.

The Black Sticks thought they had equalised through a penalty corner variation, only for the goal to be overturned following a review for dangerous play.

New Zealand tried desperately to find an equaliser, but China A held firm to seal the one goal victory.

A fourth place finish isn’t what the Black Sticks would have hoped for as they build towards the Nations Cup at home in June.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand