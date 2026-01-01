NZ-AU: BitsStrategy Launches Free AI Trading Bot to Help Users Enter the Fully Automated Quant Trading Market Faster

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Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

New York, USA, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The cryptocurrency market is becoming more automated. Price movements do not stop because users are busy, and trading opportunities do not wait because users do not know how to code. In response to this shift, BitsStrategy announces the launch of its free AI trading bot to help users enter the fully automated quant trading market faster.

Unlike traditional trading tools, BitsStrategy focuses on fast access and automated operation. Users do not need to write strategies, connect complex interfaces, or watch the market for long hours. By registering an account, choosing a quantitative trading plan, and activating the AI Trading Bot, users can experience an automated crypto trading process.

BitsStrategy says its free AI trading bot is designed for beginners and everyday users. Its core goal is to lower the barrier to AI quantitative trading, allowing more users to access smart quant trading through a simple process instead of being blocked by complex technology and professional terminology.

How to Use BitsStrategy AI Trading Bot for Free Fully Automated Quant Trading

BitsStrategy simplifies crypto automated quantitative trading into three steps, allowing users to start using an AI trading bot faster.

Step 1: Register an Account

Users can visit the BitsStrategy official platform and create an account. After registration, they can enter the AI Trading Bot interface and learn about the platform’s automated trading features and quantitative trading plans.

Step 2: Choose a Quantitative Trading Plan

Users can choose a quantitative trading plan based on their needs. BitsStrategy’s system uses market data, price movement, trading signals, and AI strategy models to automatically analyze potential trading opportunities.

Step 3: Activate the AI Trading Bot

Once the plan is activated, the BitsStrategy AI Trading Bot runs automatically. The system continuously monitors the cryptocurrency market and executes trading tasks based on strategy logic, helping users participate in 24/7 market opportunities.

Why Fully Automated Quant Trading Is Attracting More Everyday Users

In the past, quantitative trading was often seen as a tool for professional traders, programmers, or institutional teams. Users had to understand strategy models, data analysis, risk parameters, and trading execution logic, making it difficult for ordinary users to get started quickly.

The 2026 crypto market is changing that. AI trading bots and automated trading systems are making complex processes easier. Users no longer need to learn technical frameworks from scratch. Instead, they can experience automated quant trading through more direct tools.

BitsStrategy believes the real value of fully automated quant trading is not only automated order execution. It helps users address three core problems:

They do not have time to watch the market around the clock.

They do not understand complex trading strategies.

They may make emotional decisions during volatility.

Through an AI Trading Bot, BitsStrategy aims to help everyday users participate in the crypto market in a more stable and systematic way.

What Can BitsStrategy Free AI Trading Bot Bring to Users?

BitsStrategy’s free AI Trading Bot is not just a market quote tool. It is an automated quant trading gateway for the cryptocurrency market. Its main purpose is to help users enter AI quantitative trading with less manual work, a lower barrier, and a more systematic process.

Free Access With Lower Trial Cost

BitsStrategy’s free AI trading bot allows users to explore the automated trading process more easily. For users who are new to AI Trading Bot tools, free access can reduce early hesitation and make it easier for beginners to test the platform.

Focused on Crypto Market Opportunities

BitsStrategy mainly focuses on automated crypto trading scenarios, covering digital asset markets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. Since the cryptocurrency market operates around the clock, an automated system can help users track market changes more continuously.

Automated Operation With Less Manual Pressure

After users activate the AI Trading Bot, the system can operate automatically based on strategy logic, reducing the time pressure of frequent chart checking, manual judgment, and manual execution.

AI Analysis Combined With Quant Trading Logic

BitsStrategy combines AI market analysis with quantitative trading logic to identify market signals, analyze price changes, and match suitable trading opportunities.

Built for the 24/7 Crypto Market

The cryptocurrency market has no fixed closing time. BitsStrategy’s AI Trading Bot can continuously track market movements, helping users capture potential opportunities over a longer time frame.

How BitsStrategy Turns Market Opportunities Into Automated Execution

For many users, the challenge is not only finding opportunities but executing them in time. The market may already be moving, but the user may not have time to watch it. A signal may have appeared, but manual operation may not be fast enough. A trading plan may already exist, but emotions can easily interrupt execution.

BitsStrategy’s advantage lies in bringing market monitoring, strategy recognition, and automated execution into one workflow, so users do not have to rely entirely on personal time and energy to participate in the crypto market.

Continuous Market Scanning

BitsStrategy’s AI system continuously analyzes cryptocurrency market data, including price movement, trading signals, and potential trends, helping users identify market changes faster.

Automated Trading Logic Matching

The system combines AI strategy models and quantitative trading logic to identify and match market opportunities, reducing the pressure of manually judging complex signals.

More Stable Execution With Fewer Impulsive Decisions

Manual trading is easily affected by emotion. Through systematic execution, BitsStrategy helps reduce the impact of fear, greed, hesitation, and impulsive actions on the trading process.

Lower Difficulty in Multi-Market Monitoring

Users do not need to open multiple chart windows or constantly switch between different coins. BitsStrategy brings market monitoring and strategy execution into one automated process.

Easier Understanding of Quant Trading for Beginners

Traditional quantitative trading is often full of professional terminology. BitsStrategy simplifies the AI quantitative trading process into a clearer operating path, helping users understand and start faster.

Why AI Trading Bot Is Becoming an Important Crypto Trading Tool in 2026

The cryptocurrency market in 2026 is faster, more complex, and more data-driven. Price movements can be driven by capital flows, macro news, social sentiment, on-chain activity, and market trends at the same time. Everyday users may find it difficult to keep up through manual trading alone.

In this environment, the value of an AI Trading Bot becomes clearer. It does more than save time. It helps users build a more stable and systematic trading process.

For crypto users, an AI Trading Bot can solve three practical problems:

First, the Market Does Not Wait for Users

Opportunities may appear overnight, during working hours, or when users cannot watch the market. Automated trading systems can continuously monitor the market and reduce the chance of missing movements due to time limits.

Second, Execution Speed Is Becoming More Important

In a fast-moving market, finding an opportunity is only the first step. Timely execution is even more important. BitsStrategy’s automated execution mechanism helps reduce delays caused by manual operation.

Third, Emotion Can Affect Trading Results

The crypto market is highly volatile, and users may make impulsive decisions during price swings. AI trading bots use strategy-based execution to make the trading process more stable and disciplined.

BitsStrategy believes the future of crypto trading will not only be about judgment ability. It will also be about automation, execution efficiency, and strategy discipline.

Who Is BitsStrategy Designed For?

BitsStrategy is designed for users who want a simpler way to enter the AI quant trading market. It does not require users to have programming experience or understand complex trading models. It is especially suitable for people who want to reduce manual work and improve execution efficiency.

Crypto Trading Beginners

For users who are new to Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other digital assets, BitsStrategy provides an easier automated trading entry point.

Users Without Time to Watch the Market

The cryptocurrency market runs 24/7, making it difficult for everyday users to watch price movements continuously. BitsStrategy’s automated system helps reduce the pressure of long-term market monitoring.

Users Who Do Not Know Coding or Strategy Setup

Users do not need to write trading scripts or connect complex APIs. The platform brings the main quantitative trading process into the AI Trading Bot.

Users Who Want to Experience AI Quantitative Trading

BitsStrategy is suitable for users who want to understand AI quant trading but do not want to start with a complicated technical system.

Users Exploring Automated Passive Income Opportunities

For users who want to reduce manual work and participate in market movements through an automated system, BitsStrategy provides a more direct starting point.

BitsStrategy Is Pushing Crypto Trading Into the Automated Quant Stage

The cryptocurrency market is moving from simple manual trading toward a more automated, strategy-driven, and data-based stage. Users no longer need only price charts or market alerts. They need a system that can continuously analyze the market, automatically match strategies, and execute trading tasks.

BitsStrategy’s free AI Trading Bot is built around this trend. Through AI market analysis, quantitative trading logic, and automated execution, it helps users enter the fully automated quant trading market faster.

Compared with traditional manual trading, BitsStrategy emphasizes:

Lower barrier to entry.

Faster startup.

Less manual operation.

Better fit for the 24/7 crypto market.

More systematic trading execution.

As AI Trading Bot, AI Crypto Trading Bot, automated crypto trading, and AI quantitative trading continue to become important trends in 2026, BitsStrategy aims to become a practical gateway for everyday users entering the crypto automated trading market.

Risk Notice

Cryptocurrency trading involves market risk, and prices can move quickly. BitsStrategy’s AI Trading Bot is designed to improve automated trading efficiency, market opportunity capture, and execution stability, but no trading tool can guarantee fixed returns or risk-free profits. Users should participate carefully based on their own risk tolerance and manage their funds responsibly.

About BitsStrategy

BitsStrategy is a platform focused on AI automated trading and cryptocurrency quantitative trading. It aims to help users participate in the digital asset market more easily through AI algorithms, quantitative strategy models, and automated execution systems.

The platform focuses on lowering the barrier to using an AI Trading Bot, allowing users without coding skills or complex strategy setup to experience automated crypto trading and AI quantitative trading through a more intuitive process.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

– Published by The MIL Network