New appointments to the Environmental Protection Authority board

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Source: New Zealand Government

Minister for the Environment Nicola Grigg has announced two new appointments and one reappointment to the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) board.

Lisa Tumahai, CNZM, and Professor Nicola Shadbolt, ONZM, have each been appointed to the EPA board for three-year terms.

Lisa Tumahai has extensive governance and leadership experience in iwi, commercial, and public sector organisations. The current Deputy Chair of the Climate Change Commission, she brings deep knowledge of climate change, environmental protection, and Treaty of Waitangi considerations.

Professor Shadbolt has over 30 years’ governance experience spanning government, industry, and commercial boards. A former Climate Change Commissioner, she brings strong expertise in the primary sector, agribusiness, and regulation, alongside internationally recognised governance credentials.

“Together, these appointments bring a strong mix of governance, regulatory, scientific, and climate expertise to the EPA.”

Current board member Mary Anne Macleod, who was first appointed in 2019, has been reappointed for one year and will serve as Deputy Chair from 1 July 2026.

“I would like to thank the outgoing Deputy Chair, Paul Connell for his contributions to the EPA Board over the past seven and a half years,” Minister Grigg says.

Lisa Tumahai’s term began on 4 May 2026, and Professor Shadbolt’s term will commence on 1 July 2026.

MIL OSI