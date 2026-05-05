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Can anyone be funny?

May 5, 2026

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Can anyone be funny?

Source: Radio New Zealand

Like in many families, Hoani Hotene‘s whanau won’t say he’s the funniest among them – everyone thinks they are the one.

“My dad, like a lot of dads, finds himself the funniest person in the world, you know? He’ll tell his own joke and then he’ll laugh at it the hardest.”

And when he flops, they make it known. “Everyone is going to be like, ‘oh, the professional comedian, eh? You won an award for that joke?’ So, I think if I tell any bad jokes then they have ammunition on me, like immediately.”

Hoani Hotene took home the prestigious Yellow Towel for the Billy T Award in 2025.

Supplied

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand