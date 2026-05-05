One in custody following burglaries and fleeing driver incident, Whangamatā

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Inspector Mike Henwood, Eastern Waikato Area Commander:

An 18-year-old man is before the courts following a series of burglaries and a fleeing driver incident in Whangamatā overnight.

About 1am, Police received multiple reports of a person unlawfully entering multiple commercial premises on Port Road.

The alleged offender has taken a number of items, including cash, before Police arrived at the scene.

A member of the public, passing by at the time, saw the unlawful activity and contacted Police with descriptions of the alleged offender and the vehicle.

At around 2.30am, a vehicle has allegedly swerved to the other side of the road into the path of a Police unit travelling on Tairua Road.

Police have not pursued the vehicle due to the manner of driving, however have kept observations of the vehicle.

A short time later, Police have signalled the vehicle to stop and pulled the vehicle over.

The driver has then failed to remain stopped and fled, resulting in Police initiating a pursuit.

Some time later during the pursuit, the vehicle has crashed on Waihi Whangamatā Road.

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene without incident, and there are no reported injuries.

During an initial search of the vehicle, Police located a number of items believed to have been taken from the Port Road premises.

Police would like to thank the member of the public for promptly contacting us at the time of the incident. This allowed us to respond quickly and led us to this arrest.

If you are in the Whangamatā area and you believe you may have seen any suspicious or unlawful behaviour at the time of this incident, please contact Police on 105, referencing 260505/7599.

The 18-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today, charged with six counts of burglary, failing to remain stopped, and reckless driving.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI