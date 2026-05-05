Post Pale in comparison: What to know about US butter May 5, 2026AM-NCAsiaAsia PacificCTF Source: Radio New Zealand Butter is synonymous with the colour yellow. Butter yellow was the trending colour of 2025. In Mandarin Chinese, the word for butter translates as yellow oil. So what’s with this white butter appearing on our supermarket shelves? The arrival of a pale, US-sourced butter on Pak’nSave shelves has caused disappointment, confusion, and even some baking fails since it first appeared in March. On the shelf, Burtfield’s & Co Butter is nearly indistinguishable from local equivalents in its 500g paper-wrapped package. Esther Zweifel – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand Previous