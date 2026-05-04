State Highway 3 reopens to single lane, escorted traffic after slips forced closure

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Transport Agency

A Mōkau butcher says it’s been a “waste of time” having the doors open after a slip closed the Awakino Gorge in mid-April.

More than 30 slips – the largest, a 16,000 cubic metre mass of mud and rock – fell on the section of State Highway 3 during a severe storm two weeks ago.

A further 10 significant underslips had also undermined the road, which has now reopened to single-lane, escorted traffic.

The reopening provided a partial reprieve for businesses in Mōkau who have been hit hard by the highway’s closure.

Mōkau Butcher Bryan Lester told RNZ’s Morning Report his butchery only had two or three customers each day last week.

“It’s been a waste of time having the doors open,” Lester told John Campbell.

He said the situation had been made worse by a lack of communication from NZTA.

“There has been absolutely no transparency with them, and I’m still awaiting phone calls and emails back from them.”

He said he had contacted three different representatives of NZTA, but none had responded.

Lester said he was still awaiting confirmation of when roads would reopen at Mangapepeke, where culverts are being replaced.

“They allowed themselves three months. It’s been over six months now, and they’re still not completed.”

He said the Awakino Gorge reopening at the weekend provided much-needed custom to the businesses of Mōkau.

“They’d been sitting for a long time, so as soon as they hit the township of Mōkau, they were pulling over to get some refreshments, use the amenities, grab a bit of meat and stuff on the way through.”

Lester, who has been a butcher for more than 40 years, says some of his customers at the weekend had come in especially to support the local businesses.

“I had numerous comments yesterday, hey, we’re here. We’ve heard about what’s going on, and we’re here to support you,” he said.

NZTA has been contacted for response to Lester’s claims.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand