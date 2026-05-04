Building the future GP workforce with overseas-trained doctors

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Source: New Zealand Government

Strong progress is being made to bring more overseas-trained doctors already living in New Zealand into the primary care workforce, with half the planned placements now underway, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Making it easier for New Zealanders to see a doctor is one of the Government’s top priorities,” Mr Brown says.

“We know the biggest barrier for Kiwis is simply getting an appointment with their GP. Supporting 100 overseas-trained doctors already living here to complete their registration and build long-term careers in general practice is a key part of fixing that.”

A total of 180 overseas-trained doctors expressed interest in the new Government-funded training programme designed to boost New Zealand’s primary care workforce.

The programme helps qualified international doctors gain registration, with a strong focus on those wanting to enter general practice roles. It also creates a clear pathway for international doctors already in the country and ready to contribute to our health system.

So far, 49 international doctors have commenced through the programme, with additional cohorts to be rolled out over the coming months as it scales nationally. These doctors are already contributing to primary care services across Auckland, Northland, Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Capital Coast, Hutt Valley, Wairarapa, Canterbury, and the West Coast.

“Doctors on the pathway gain valuable hospital experience and up to 18 months in community-based general practice. That means they are trained and placed where they are needed most – right in the communities they will serve. Every doctor who completes this pathway is another doctor helping Kiwis get the care they need, when they need it.

“There are many overseas-trained doctors here, qualified, and ready to help. This programme ensures they can get the training they need to deliver care where it’s needed most.

“This programme is part of a wider Government plan to make it easier for Kiwis to see a doctor, with expanded digital and after-hours services, stronger support for GP clinics, and a growing primary care workforce – so more appointments are available and care can be delivered closer to home.

“Our focus is clear: ensuring Kiwis can see a GP when they need one – and that means building the future of the healthcare workforce. Supporting overseas‑trained doctors already living in New Zealand will strengthen access to care for communities across the country for years to come,” Mr Brown says.

MIL OSI