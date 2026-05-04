Appeal after cry for help heard near Wairarapa river

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Police want to hear from anyone who heard a person in distress near a Wairarapa river.

Search and rescue teams were deployed after a cry for help was heard around Dixon Street in Masterton about 7.30pm on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said the river was searched but nothing was found and there have been no reports of missing people.

They said emergency services left about 9.50pm and the matter would be reviewed on Monday morning.

“As part of our enquiries, Police would still like to hear from anyone who was in the Dixon Street area around 7.30pm and heard any signs of a person in distress, or anyone with information that could assist our enquiries.

“Or if this was you, and you have safely returned home, please let us know.”

Those with information can contact police via 105.police.govt.nz, or call 105, using the reference number P066280215.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand