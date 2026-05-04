Auckland FC penalty ‘walk-up’ practice hailed after win

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Photosport / Andrew Cornaga

Auckland FC place so much importance on penalty shootout preparation in A-League knockout matches, they devote part of the week practising their walk from the halfway line to the penalty spot.

The Black Knights emerged victorious against Melbourne City in their elimination in Auckland on Saturday, thanks to winning a tense penalty shootout 7-6. The scores were locked together 1-1 after fulltime and extra time.

The first 12 shots in the shootout all found the net until Melbourne defender Nathaniel Atkinson had his shot saved by Auckland goalkeeper Michael Woud.

Dan Hall brought the home crowd to their feet when he then converted from the spot, the defender sending Auckland through to a two-leg semi-final against Adelaide United.

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Auckland FC Director of Football Terry McFlynn told Morning Report he wasn’t surprised his players were a perfect seven-from-seven in the shootout, given their preparation during the week.

“For us, we knew there was a big possibility of penalties, so we have to replicate that as best we can,” he said.

“We worked on that during the week. Players walking from the halfway line to the penalty spot just to familiarise themselves with that walk.

“You try and replicate that and you try and make the players familiar with it, so that when it comes game day, it’s not new to them.

“They’ve done it before, they’ve practised it, they’ve visualised it and then just visualise the ball hitting the back of the net.

“I thought all our players was very clinical and very concise with their penalties.”

Prior to the match, Hall had yet to score a goal in his two seasons at Auckland but held his nerve under accute pressure.

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McFlynn said he had full confidence the Australian-born Fijian international was capable of doing the job.

“I’ve always thought he’s been a big threat for us at set pieces. So I was hoping he would get a goal from open play, but it wasn’t to be and it came down to the penalty shootout,” he said.

“So it’s good for him to get on the score sheet for us finally.

“I’m very confident in all our boys. We practiced them during the week and I’d watched the penalties and I knew Dan was very clinical in his conviction of where he was going to go with the penalty shot. I was very confident that he would score.”

Auckland FC will host the first leg of their semi-final against Adelaide on Saturday night, followed by return match in Adelaide the following Friday.

The Black Knights were eliminated at the same stage last season, beaten over two legs by Melbourne Victory.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand