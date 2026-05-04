Update: Search for person in distress concludes, Masterton

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Source: New Zealand Police

Masterton Police have concluded the search for a person allegedly in distress in the river last night.

About 7.30pm on Sunday, Police were called to the skate park area on Dixon Street after a report of a call for assistance heard from the river.

During the search yesterday, nothing was located and Police have not received any reports of missing people in the area.

Following a review of the matter this morning, the search, and our enquiries have concluded.

If you have any information in relation to the matter, or this is you, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, or call 105, using the reference number P066280215.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI