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Top restaurant received complaints about renowned chef’s behaviour to women

May 4, 2026

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Top restaurant received complaints about renowned chef’s behaviour to women

Source: Radio New Zealand

A former waiter at award-winning Arrowtown restaurant Amisfield says the executive chef made repeated comments about wanting to “f***” her, prompting her to lodge a formal harassment complaint that she believes was swept under the table.

Isabella Garland worked at Amisfield when she was 22 years old, from October 2015 to June of 2016. The American says executive chef Vaughan Mabee was “degrading” to front of house and kitchen staff during her time there; during one shift she alleges he told a colleague he would “f*** the lesbian out of her”.

She is one of three women who have worked with Mabee, who have spoken to Newsroom about their experiences. One of them laid a complaint in 2020, describing Mabee making offensive comments to her staff and telling her he had been “snorting lines in the bathroom”.

Amisfield in Queenstown.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand