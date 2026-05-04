ACT Party’s new immigration policies ‘vague’, sociologist says

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

A sociologist and university professor says ACT’s new [://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/594074/act-s-plan-to-toughen-immigration-rules proposed immigration policies] is vague, creates more bureaucracy and risks alienating a large portion of the population.

On Sunday, ACT leader David Seymour announced a six-point plan shake-up of immigration policy.

It would also include a $6 per day infrastructure surcharge on temporary work visas and a five-year welfare stand-down for all residence class visa holders.

Seymour said it would make the system work better for New Zealand, and rebuild confidence in immigration by restoring fairness and accountability.

Massey University emeritus professor Paul Spoonley told Morning Report Seymour had clearly put a stake in the ground.

“He’s not prepared to concede the strict controls on immigration space to New Zealand First,” he said.

“I was surprised at the new tax appearing. I was surprised at the fact that there’s more bureaucracy and I’m really puzzled about some of the comments about shared values.”

In the announcement, Seymour said the country needed new migrants to grow and develop, but his proposed system would only welcome people if they share values of tolerance, freedom and democracy.

RNZ / Mark Papalii

“Success requires a common set of expectations; respect our freedoms, uphold our democratic values, contribute to infrastructure, speak English, obey the law, and fill genuine gaps in the economy,” he said.

But Spoonley said what that meant was unclear.

“He does talk there about freedom, democracy, tolerance, but that’s a bit abstract,” he said.

“My questions would be what values? Who decides? I mean, is there the Treaty of Waitangi in there? I suspect not.

“How do immigrants demonstrate agreement with those values? And of course, what happens if you breach those values? So, it’s all a bit vague for me.”

Spoonley said a survey found that around 12 to 15 percent people were anxious about immigration, which could sometimes be a bit higher, but was still quite modest.

He questioned whether the policies would alienate the immigration population – of which 43 percent of residents in Auckland were immigrants and 60 percent children of immigrations – to appeal to a “much smaller, anxious community”.

ACT’s six-point plan included changes to work visas – including charging more – and an expiry every year.

Spoonley said employers would be worried.

“You’re talking about the Accredited Employer Work Visa, which is you get it for three to five years and what they’re suggesting is that you’ve got to reapply every year,” he said

“There must be employers out there sitting out there this morning wondering what the hell’s going on, that they’ve got to go through this exercise each year.”

But the other side of the equation was that Immigration NZ would have to assess and approve those applications and when you looked at their capability and capacity at the moment, it was quite limited, he said.

“Some of the wait times are extending out. So, this is an added complication requirement on Immigration New Zealand as well. I just don’t see why it’s necessary,” he said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand