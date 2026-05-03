Two arrested after road rage incident leaves Christchurch man with serious injuries

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Two people have been arrested after a road rage incident in Christchurch that left a man with serious injuries.

Police were called to the intersection of Burwood Road and Queen Elizabeth II Drive about 7pm on Saturday.

An injured man was taken to hospital, while witnesses reported that he had been assaulted by two other men, who had subsequently left the area in their car.

Police later found and arrested two men thanks to help from a member of the public.

A 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old man have been charged with wounding with intent to injure.

They are due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 7 May.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand