Standoff as Vega crew await repatriation to India

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Glen Tomlinson

Indian crew members on board the ship Vega have raised concerns about when they can return home, as they wait for permission to sail to India, where it will be dismantled.

The former Interislander ferry Aratere has been at anchor in Tasman Bay since December. Some crew members have been on board since the ship was sold by KiwiRail to the current owner in October.

RNZ has received complaints from members, who say they have spent six months at sea and want to be repatriated, although their claims cannot be independently verified.

Maritime NZ said the crew’s contracts had not expired and members were not being held against their will.

“The ship’s operator is planning to repatriate the crew when their contracts expire mid-May or to renegotiate contracts with crew members who wish to do that.

“Seafarers wishing to leave the ship before their contracts expire can do so and it is usual in seafarers’ contracts they pay their own costs to do that. When the contracts expire, the operator pays for repatriation of the crew.”

KiwiRail retired Aratere last August and announced in October that it had been sold to Jahaj Solutions (FZE), which would deliver it to a shipbreaking yard in India.

Crew members told RNZ their requests to leave had been refused and they were being forced to remain onboard with no clear timeline to return home.

They said they had families and urgent responsibilities, and were under severe mental stress, because of the situation.

Associate Transport Minister James Meager said the regulator had confirmed the crew members’ contracts were valid.

“The safety and care of seafarers is always paramount,” he said. “Maritime New Zealand has confirmed to me that it spoke with every crew member on the Vega earlier this month and viewed every contract.

“All were found to be valid, with an expiry in mid-May for the majority. I’m advised the ship’s captain has confirmed plans are underway to repatriate or renegotiate contracts as required prior to expiry.

“Maritime New Zealand have re-iterated that, if anything is found to be out of order, it will use its regulatory powers to ensure that the ship’s agent and flag state, St Kitts and Nevis, take appropriate action.”

The Vega came into Port Nelson for several days in early April for fresh water and supplies, and to dispose of waste.

While it was in port, Maritime NZ inspectors boarded the ship and spoke to all crew members, who did not raise any welfare concerns.

Human Rights Commission senior adviser Oliver Christeller said it was concerned about the seafarers, because foreign workers on non-New Zealand flagged ships within the country’s borders might struggle to access adequate protections.

“If people working on the ship wish to return to their country, they should be allowed to do so,” he said. “International human rights standards recognise the right to freedom of movement, including to leave any country and to return to their home country.

“If any workers wish to return home, the owners and other responsible businesses should take active steps to facilitate this. These rights apply to everyone working on the boat and are especially important for workers who have completed their contracted period of work.

“Workers who remain on board should enjoy decent working and living conditions.”

The Vega is expected to return to port at some stage to refuel, before departing for India, although Maritime NZ said there was no confirmed date for the ship’s return to Port Nelson or when it might sail to the breaker’s yard in India.

Environmental Protection Authority hazardous substances and new organisms general manager Dr Fernando Torres-Velez said it had yet to receive an import consent for the Vega from the Indian authorities.

“We are unable to finalise the export application without such documentation,” he said.

Torres-Velez said the ship remained the responsibility of the company that purchased it with the intention of exporting it to India.

RNZ has contacted Jahaj Solutions and shipping agent Inchcape Shipping Services, but they have not responded to requests for comment.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand