Rāhui in place off Kaikōura Peninsula after fatal boat capsize

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Robin Martin

A rāhui is in place around Sharks Tooth off the Kaikōura Peninsula, following a fatal boat capsize.

Police were called to South Bay around 12pm Saturday where a person was found dead.

A police spokesperson said only one person was believed to be involved in the capsize.

In a social media post, Te Runanga o Kaikōura said a rāhui covering a 100m radius around Sharks Tooth will be in place for the next seven days.

The rāhui restricts access and activities within the designated area to acknowledge the recent loss of life, it said.

“This rāhui allows time for tapu (sacredness) to settle following the tragedy, giving space for healing, reflection and the natural restoration of the area.

“It supports the spiritual wellbeing of the environment and the people, particularly grieving whānau.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand