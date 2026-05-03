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Saying ‘no’ to Elvis and other moments that shaped Dolly Parton’s life

May 3, 2026

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Saying ‘no’ to Elvis and other moments that shaped Dolly Parton’s life

Source: Radio New Zealand

After several months out of the spotlight and rumours about her health, country music icon Dolly Parton recently appeared at a Dollywood event in Tennessee, looking “very much lively and engaged”, says biographer Martha Ackmann.

The ‘9 to 5’ and ‘Jolene’ singer posted a video late last year reassuring fans she was fine after her sister asked people to pray for her. She had also postponed her Las Vegas residency, saying she’d neglected her health after the death of her husband of nearly 60 years and needed “a few procedures”.

Parton’s relationship with her late husband, Carl Dean, was wonderful, says Ackmann, whose new biography Ain’t Nobody’s Fool: The Life and Times of Dolly Parton includes interviews with friends, family, schoolmates and colleagues.

The life and times of Dolly Parton

Sunday Morning

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand