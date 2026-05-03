Economy, Science & Technology, And Environment: The Three New Pillars Of Vietnam – India Cooperation

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Source: Media Outreach

NEW DELHI, INDIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 May 2026 – The Indo-Pacific region continues to be the focal point of global growth dynamics and strategic competition, and relations between Vietnam and India are facing new opportunities to develop in a deeper, more substantive, and more sustainable manner. Building on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2016, cooperation in the fields of economy, science and technology, and environment has increasingly been identified by both sides as key pillars.

In 2024, the two sides adopted an Action Plan to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 2024-2028 period. This document not only consolidates traditional areas of cooperation but also expands into new domains such as science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, energy and sustainable development.

Economy continues to be a bright spot in bilateral cooperation

Over the past decade, Vietnam-India economic cooperation has recorded significant positive developments. Bilateral trade turnover has maintained steady growth, increasing from over USD 14 billion in 2023 to nearly USD 16.5 billion in 2025, reflecting the increasingly close integration between the two dynamic Asian economies.

The structure of two-way trade has increasingly demonstrated complementarity. Vietnam has strengthened its exports of electronics, machinery, processed agricultural products, wood, and seafood, while India serves as an important supplier of steel, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and textiles to Vietnam.

Amid the ongoing restructuring of global supply chains, both Vietnam and India are intensifying efforts to diversify their partners and reduce dependency risks. This creates significant room for the two countries to promote supply chain linkages in areas such as processing and manufacturing industries, supporting industries, logistics, and high-tech agriculture. Vietnam, with its strategic location in Southeast Asia, can serve as a gateway for Indian enterprises to expand their presence deeper into ASEAN, while India represents a vast market with rapidly increasing consumer demand.

Science and technology: a new driver for deeper cooperation

Scientific and technological cooperation has seen remarkable development recently, gradually shifting from exchanges to more substantive collaboration, tied to specific products and developmental needs. Priority areas of cooperation include information technology, biotechnology, clean energy, and digital transformation.

Several representative projects, such as the Satellite Data Receiving Station and Satellite Image Processing Center, the Vietnam-India Nuclear Science Center (Da Lat), the Army Software Park (Nha Trang), and the Center of Excellence in Software Development and Training (CESDT), have been contributing to enhancing Vietnam’s technological capacity. Notably, the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program continues to be an effective channel for human resource training, helping Vietnamese officials and experts access modern management knowledge and experience.

Against the backdrop of the vigorous Fourth Industrial Revolution, the potential for cooperation between the two countries remains vast. The two sides can expand their cooperation into emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, cybersecurity, fintech, and biotechnology, aiming for the goals of co-development and co-innovation. ­

Environmental cooperation and sustainable development are gradually expanding

In the context of increasingly complex climate change, environmental cooperation between Vietnam and India is becoming an important component of the bilateral agenda. Areas such as renewable energy, water resource management, circular economy, and disaster-resilient infrastructure are receiving growing attention and promotion from both sides.

Cooperation agreements in marine science, along with Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) supporting communities, such as clean water supply, drought mitigation, and saline intrusion prevention in the Mekong Delta, have delivered practical results. Vietnam’s participation in the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), initiated by India, also opens up opportunities to strengthen cooperation in sustainable infrastructure and climate change adaptation.

In the coming period, areas encompassing solar energy, energy storage, waste management, marine pollution monitoring, and early warning systems for natural disasters are considered promising directions for cooperation.

Prospects for cooperation

The prospects for cooperation in the coming period are assessed as positive. With the economic and scientific-technological complementarity, along with strong political will from both sides, Vietnam-India relations have many favorable conditions to grow more strongly, particularly in areas such as the digital economy, green economy, innovation.

Orientations for promoting cooperation in the coming period

With a foundation of excellent relations and significant room for cooperation, the two countries have the basis to elevate the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new height, making it increasingly substantive and effective in the new phase, particularly in the context of the two countries heading towards new high-level engagements with the state visit of General Secretary and President To Lam to India in May 2026.

To effectively capitalize on opportunities, both sides need to continue maintaining high-level exchanges, intergovernmental mechanisms and specialized dialogues, and further translate strategic commitments into cooperation programs and projects with clear roadmaps and resources.

In the economic field, efforts should be intensified to remove trade barriers, improve logistics connectivity, and promote the review and upgrading of the ASEAN – India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA); strengthen the development of large-scale investment projects in priority areas such as pharmaceuticals, the marine economy, renewable energy, and supporting industries.

In the field of science and technology, establishing joint research cooperation mechanisms, strengthening linkages between research institutes, universities, enterprises, as well as promoting expert exchanges, technology transfer, and human resource training will play an important role.

In the environmental field, efforts should be directed toward building a comprehensive green cooperation framework, focusing on water management, marine science, plastic pollution reduction, clean energy, and disaster-resilient infrastructure, while also effectively leveraging regional initiatives such as the CDRI.

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