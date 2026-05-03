Person located deceased, Motueka Valley

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police have today located a person deceased in the Motueka Valley area.

The person was found by Search and Rescue personnel looking for missing Motueka man Nathan Green.

While the formal identification process is yet to be completed, Police believe the deceased is Nathan.

Nathan’s family have been advised and they have asked for privacy and do not wish to be contacted by media at this time.

Nathan’s family and Police would like to thank all those who assisted in the search for Nathan, and all those who contacted Police with information in response to our public appeals.

Nathan’s death will be referred to the Coroner.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI