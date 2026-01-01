Police ‘appalled’ by motorists speeding through school zones

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/ Nick Monro

Speeding through school zones is a common problem around the country, according to the New Zealand Principals’ Federation.

Police “have been left appalled” after more than 70 infringement notices were issued in South Auckland within two hours.

Senior Sergeant Simon Cornish said officers set up two checkpoints in the suburb of Flatbush earlier this week – one on Ormiston Road and the other on Flintridge Drive – and were “shocked at the outcome”.

“A total of 35 people were caught exceeding the speed limit in the first hour alone,” he said. “This is an incredibly disappointing result.”

Cornish said even a small increase in speed could mean the difference between life and death.

New Zealand Principals’ Federation president Jason Miles told RNZ it was not isolated to Auckland.

“We can’t agree more with the police in regards to motorists slowing down around schools,” he said.

“It’s a nationwide problem that is a real risk for our children, when they’re trying to cross the road near their schools.”

Miles urged drivers to be mindful of the fact that children could be very unpredictable.

“You know, there are school crossings there for them to use, but they often also can cross down the road from those crossings.

“The safety is just paramount of our children outside schools.

“Our children are our future, and I wouldn’t like to think of anybody injuring or putting the safety of our children at risk.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand