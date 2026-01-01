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How parents manage devices and little kids

May 3, 2026

AfricaAgricultureAM-NCAsia
How parents manage devices and little kids

Source: Radio New Zealand

Parents are told to avoid screens altogether in the first two years of a child’s life.

At the same time, digital devices are part of everyday family life used for communication, work, learning, and at times, simply getting through the day.

Our new research talks to first-time parents about how they navigate – or try to navigate – this tricky time.

There is growing understanding among researchers that strict guidelines around screen use are not compatible with real life and can be confusing to parents.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand