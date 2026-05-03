Live: A-League women semi-final – Brisbane Roar v Wellington Phoenix

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Wellington Phoenix play Brisbane Roar in an A-League women semi-final at Spencer Park in Brisbane.

Wellington finished second after the regular season and are away to third-placed Brisbane in the first of two semi-finals.

The Phoenix will then return home and host the Roar in the second leg on 10 May.

Kickoff is at 7pm.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand