Live: A-League women semi-final – Brisbane Roar v Wellington Phoenix

Source: Radio New Zealand
Wellington Phoenix play Brisbane Roar in an A-League women semi-final at Spencer Park in Brisbane.
Wellington finished second after the regular season and are away to third-placed Brisbane in the first of two semi-finals.
The Phoenix will then return home and host the Roar in the second leg on 10 May.
Kickoff is at 7pm.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand