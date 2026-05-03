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Why does squishing NeeDoh, slime or putty feel so satisfying?

May 3, 2026

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Why does squishing NeeDoh, slime or putty feel so satisfying?

Source: Radio New Zealand

NeeDoh is the latest squishy sensory toy to go viral. Social media is reporting how these blobs of gel are flying off the shelves, and are in short supply.

But squishy sensory toys have been around much longer than this latest fad. You might remember putty, slime or stress balls.

So why are these products so popular? And when are sensory objects more than just toys?

NeeDoh is one of many stress-ball-esque, pliable, squeezable products.

The Conversation

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand