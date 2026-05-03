Former Silver Ferns captain Casey Kopua’s return marred by injury

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Source: Radio New Zealand

www.photosport.nz

The ANZ Premiership comeback of former Silver Ferns legend Casey Kopua has been cut short by injury.

The 40-year-old answered a call from Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic to return as an interim replacement for the struggling side.

On Sunday, the defender played strongly, as the Magic trailed Northern Stars by just three at halftime in Auckland, but the return was short-lived, as Kopua hobbled off the court early in the third quarter with a lower leg injury.

At the other end of the court, the Stars benefitted from the introduction of another veteran defender, assistant coach Leana de Bruin.

She brushed aside any pre-game nerves to make an impact against Magic shooter Grace Walsh (nee Namana). Walsh was another replacement recruited by the Magic for sidelined shooter Saviour Tui.

The Magic’s strong first-half challenge fell away when Kopua left the court, with the Stars posting a dominant 17-10 third quarter effort.

The Stars extended their lead to win by a massive 56-39 scoreline.

An injury blow has also struck Southern Steel, after goal shooter Aliyah Dunn fell awkwardly in Saturday night’s 54-47 win over Central Pulse in Invercargill.

Steel coach Wendy Frew said Dunn had likely sustained a calf tear.

In a tight ANZ Premiership competition, Mainland Tactix, the Stars and he Steel all have three wins and one loss, after the opening four rounds.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand