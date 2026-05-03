GWM Unveils World-Class Safety & Testing Facilities: Safety Built on Data, Not Hype

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Source: Media Outreach

BAODING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 May 2026 – During the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, GWM hosted a Tech Day event, opening its global safety and testing complex to hundreds of international journalists and overseas dealers, who engaged in in-depth exchanges with engineers. No staged demos, no polished pitches—only real engineering: black electromagnetic absorbers, a 120ton rotating crash barrier, and an ORA 5 undergoing a 60 km/h side impact in full view of witnesses.

Frontier Tech in Focus: Global Media Eagerly Inquire About Rollout Timelines

During the Tech Day event, technical experts from GWM delivered in-depth technical analyses on all-scenario intelligent driving, next-generation smart cockpits, and the Hi4 powertrain family. The smart cockpit, powered by the Coffee OS 3 system, stood out with its five defining qualities – ” Good-looking, Easy to Use, Fun to Use, Pleasant to Hear, and Highly Intelligent.” GWM’s driver assistance system also earned strong acclaim for its forward-looking design and broad adaptability, particularly its thorough consideration of global regulations, local driving habits, scenario adaptability, and data localization strategies–a clear reflection of GWM’s global R&D vision. Meanwhile, the Hi4 powertrain family impressed attendees with its all-scenario capability and exceptional performance. Throughout the event, media representatives from various countries and regions eagerly inquired about the local rollout plans and timelines for these cutting-edge technologies.

A Foundation of Self-Reliance: Power and Validation Built In-House

Technical confidence starts with self‑developed power. Based on its Forest Ecosystem architecture, GWM has independently created 4.0T V8 and 3.0T V6 engines plus advanced diesel hybrid systems. To prove safety rather than just claim it, GWM built China’s first independent comprehensive proving ground, high‑altitude simulation lab, and climatic wind tunnel, forming a full‑life‑cycle validation system for global markets.

Launched in 2025, the GWM Safety Lab represents a 510‑million‑yuan investment across 57,000 square meters, serving as the core of a nearly 10‑billion‑yuan testing ecosystem. Global media experienced the facility with no guided script, seeing authentic validation rather than curated showcases.

Core Labs: Engineering Excellence Behind Every Detail

Inside the EMC Chamber, full shielding and wave‑absorbing materials enable 360‑degree testing with all electronic systems active. GWM’s internal standard limits electromagnetic radiation to less than one‑fifth of the national legal requirement. The 30‑million‑yuan NVH anechoic chamber uses a double‑layer room‑in‑room structure to reach 20 dB.

The 300‑million‑yuan climatic wind tunnel covers 2,800 square meters, simulating ‑40°C to 60°C, 5%–95% humidity, and winds up to 250 km/h. “To use the same calibration in the Middle East and Northern Europe without validation is gambling, not engineering,” a senior engineer noted,”Every GWM vehicle passes extreme cold, heat, and humidity tests before market launch. “

Crash Test Center: Where Every Millisecond Defines Safety

GWM’s crash lab supports Euro NCAP, C‑NCAP, and FMVSS standards. In the Multi‑Angle Crash Zone, the high-speed camera captures 4,000 frames per second, allowing it to clearly record the trajectory of a bullet’s movement. In this way, engineers can split the 0.1-second crash into hundreds of parts and observe and analyze them frame by frame. Below the track, a glass‑covered camera pit captures underbody deformation in real time.

The 120‑ton moving deformable barrier withstands a 3.5‑ton vehicle crashing at 80 km/h. In the laboratory. It is possible to simulate vehicle collisions with guardrails on both sides of the highway, as well as full-scenario drop and rollover conditions for both left-hand drive and right-hand drive vehicles. “Rollover risk is deadly, so we test more rigorously than any other brand,” an engineer explained.

The AEB pre‑collision track simulates real‑world “brake then crash” conditions to ensure restraints and airbags work in sync. The New Energy Safety Zone manages thermal runaway with automated submergence in 30 seconds and AI firefighting for severe cases. GWM’s 34 high‑precision crash dummies include $1.7‑million THOR units and $1.1‑million WorldSID side‑impact units. “Dummies are not props—they define life‑saving boundaries,” engineers stressed.

ORA 5 Euro NCAP Test: Five-Star Safety Ready for Europe

In the on-site side impact test referencing Euro NCAP, the ORA 5 destined for Europe was struck at 60 km/h with one adult and two child dummies. The vehicle moved 5 meters, activated hazard lights, showed zero fuel leakage, and kept doors closed for occupant protection.

With 75% high‑strength steel, 2,000‑MPa submarine‑grade A‑pillars, 1,500‑MPa door beams, full‑coverage airbags, and adaptive seatbelts, the ORA 5 is on track for a Euro NCAP five‑star safety rating.

Strategic Vision: Trust, Safety and Tech Sovereignty

By opening its labs transparently, GWM builds global trust with tangible engineering rather than marketing. Safety validation clears regional barriers for Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America, enabling synchronized global launches.

Full‑stack self‑developed systems, industry‑first rotating barriers, and exclusive rollover testing mark GWM’s shift from adopting global tools to defining global standards.

As one senior dealer commented: “This is exactly what we needed to see.”

GWM’s global safety promise is clear: safety built on data, proven in labs, trusted worldwide.

Hashtag: #GWM

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.