Changes to school transport for children with safety, mobility needs

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/ Nick Monro

The Ministry of Education is overhauling school transport for children with safety and mobility needs.

The Specialised School Transport Assistance (SESTA) supports students who cannot travel independently to and from school.

In Wellington, the SESTA service will move from Wellington Combined Taxis to Madge Coachlines, which operates under the Uzabus brand, from the start of term three.

Uzabus director Justin Allan said the ministry is replacing an individual taxi model with a “dedicated specialist service”.

He said the company will use a range of dedicated vehicles tailored to the students’ specific mobility and safety requirements, which will allow more specialised support than a standard taxi network could provide.

“From 1 July, the previous taxi-based network will be replaced with a model that provides dedicated drivers and vehicles specifically for families with children who have special needs,” he said. “Our priority is ensuring these students receive safe, consistent and specialised transport to school that is tailored to their unique requirements.”

A list of SESTA providers suggested most were bus companies.

However, the Ministry of Education said that while some suppliers were companies that also operated bus services, their SESTA services were not delivered using large buses.

School transport group manager James Meffan said SESTA transport continued to be delivered using a range of vehicle types, including taxis.

“SESTA transport is delivered using smaller vehicles that are appropriate to students’ needs,” he said. “These include sedans, vans including wheelchair accessible vehicles and total mobility vehicles.

“Many of these vehicles are operated by providers who also run other transport services, but SESTA services remain distinct.”

Meffan said shared transport was only used where it was assessed as appropriate and safe to do so.

“We continue to provide solo transport or make specific arrangements where required by a student’s particular needs,” he said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand