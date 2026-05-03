Comet visible in NZ skies for the next week, then gone for 170,000 years

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Source: Radio New Zealand

123rf.com

A comet never seen before is lighting up the Southern Hemisphere.

The Oort cloud comet – known as C/2025 R3 PanSTARRS – will be visible in New Zealand skies for the next week.

Te Whatu Stardome astronomer Josh Aoraki told RNZ it can be seen about an hour after sunset.

“Anywhere in the country is going to get a good view,” he said.

Have pictures of the comet you would like to share? Send them to iwitness@rnz.co.nz Good weather was critical for viewing the comet, so checking the forecast in advance is a good idea, he said. It was also important to find a viewing spot with an unobstructed view of the western horizon, he added. “So, for example, on the West Coast is going to be a really good place. “That’ll give you … [the] best viewing opportunity.” It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as the comet has an orbital period of about 170,000 years. Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand