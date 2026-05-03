Gin Wigmore opens up on divorce, returning to NZ

Source: Radio New Zealand
As Gin Wigmore looks to a new chapter, the Kiwi musician has released ‘Country Diamond’ – the lead track from her soon-to-be-announced project – reflecting on her past and the “what if’s” that could have been
“Honestly, Jim, I’m not trying to appeal to anyone,” she tells Sunday Morning. “I’m just trying to appeal to what is in my soul that I need to get out. It’s a very cathartic exercise for me, at this point in time. I’ve gone through so much life in the last five years.”
Speaking about her divorce from punk musician Jason Butler, Wigmore says she’s never been one to place an emphasis on permanence.
Gin Wigmore: Back in New Zealand and a delicatessen owner
Sunday Morning